Fall sitting of the Alberta Legislature concludes with 13 bills passed

Reuters

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he hoped Syrian rebels will continue their advance against President Bashar al-Assad's forces in Syria, but voiced concern about what he said were terrorist organisations in their midst. Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers he was closely following the push which he said was heading to the Syrian capital. "However, while this resistance there with terrorist organisations is continuing, we had made a call to Assad," he added, referring to his approaches to Assad earlier this year to meet and normalise ties after more than a decade of animosity.