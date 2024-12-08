Fall sitting of the Alberta Legislature concludes with 13 bills passed
Alberta MLAs are heading for their winter break after concluding the fall sitting of the Alberta Legislature with 13 bills passed. Among them are controversial changes to the Alberta Bill of Rights and legislation that restricts access to care for transgender youth. Meanwhile, it was also the first sitting for the opposition NDP under leader Naheed Nenshi, who was elected by the party in June. CBC’s provincial affairs reporter, Michelle Bellefontaine, breaks down the session.