Fall-like storm to roar into Atlantic Canada with high winds, rain

This is no ordinary December storm. We’re just days from the winter solstice and Atlantic Canada is staring down a storm that’d feel more at home in the middle of autumn.

A powerful low-pressure system rolling up the coast will arrive in the Maritimes late Sunday and stick around through Tuesday, producing high winds, tropical downpours, and exceptionally mild temperatures as it hits the region.

Prepare for possible power outages and localized flooding due to this storm. As with last weekend’s system, secure your outdoor holiday decorations as they’ll likely blow around in the high winds arriving Monday.

Atlantic Canada pressure gradient strong winds

Storm starts Sunday night and lasts into Tuesday

A typical mid-December storm in Atlantic Canada would involve talk of snow or ice. This event is more reminiscent of a mid-fall storm instead.

Not only will we deal with the effects of this powerful low-pressure system, but a downright impressive ridge of high pressure over the northern Atlantic Ocean will tighten the pressure gradient to really crank up winds during the height of this approaching storm.

Expect widespread heavy rains, powerful wind gusts, and mild temperatures for the duration of this event.

Atlantic Canada rainfall totals

Rain will begin pushing into the Maritimes late Sunday, reaching its peak on Monday before tapering off and lingering into Tuesday. The heavy rain will be much more widespread than the system we saw last weekend, especially across Nova Scotia.

We’re watching the potential for rainfall totals east of Halifax to exceed 100 mm through Wednesday, with totals of 50-75 mm expected in New Brunswick.

Southwestern Newfoundland isn’t spared, either, where close to 100 mm of rain is possible there through Wednesday.

Another system might affect the eastern Maritimes on Thursday. While confidence is low, this could pad rainfall totals through the week.

Atlantic Canada monday overnight wind gusts

Winds will pose a serious issue during this storm on Monday into Tuesday. The extent and intensity of the gusts will rival the last storm. If you lost power in that storm, you may lose it again.

Story continues

Widespread gusts of 80-100 km/h are likely across the Maritimes, with higher gusts of 110+ km/h possible along exposed coastal areas. This will lead to power outages Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

Ensure any outdoor holiday decorations are well-secured or brought inside before the winds begin. Inflatable characters and lightweight decor can take flight in winds half this strong, potentially causing damage, injuries, or even car accidents.

Remain mindful of large trees or tree limbs looming over homes, roads, and driveways, and take care to avoid those areas during the highest winds. Most wind-related injuries are caused by trees falling into buildings or vehicles.

Atlantic Canada forecast Monday

Moist southerly winds flowing into Atlantic Canada will serve to push temperatures far above seasonal for the duration of this storm. Typical daytime temperatures across the Maritimes should hover around or below the freezing mark in the middle of December.

We’re on track to see temperatures more than 15 degrees above seasonal at times, with the relative heat peaking Monday evening and overnight. Readings during this time could come in more than 25 degrees above seasonal in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, with temperatures in the mid-teens possible.

Depending on the timing and extent of the warmth in the Maritimes, we could see some of the warmest low temperatures ever recorded during the month of December.

Stay with The Weather Network for the latest updates across Atlantic Canada.

