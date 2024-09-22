Fall is here: Weather forecasters say brace for more heat in autumn

Doyle Rice, USA TODAY
·2 min read

If you're not quite ready to let go of summer, which officially ends Sunday, you may be in luck: The weather forecast for the United States for the months of October through December shows that warmer-than-average temperatures are likely for 46 of 50 states, federal forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center announced Thursday.

AccuWeather forecasters are also on board with the fiery fall forecast: “Fall is going to feel more like an extended summer for millions of Americans this year,” said AccuWeather lead long-range expert Paul Pastelok. “Much of the country will experience a delayed transition to cooler temperatures this year, following a summer with intense heat."

Areas where warmer-than-average temperatures are most likely include eastern New England, southern Florida, and much of the Southwest, the Climate Prediction Center said. This includes the Phoenix area, which is still recovering from the record 113 straight 100-degree days it endured this summer.

Overall, parts of 46 states are in the "above-average temperature zone," including portions of Alaska and Hawaii. The only states where above-average temperatures aren't likely this fall include Washington, North Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. In those states, there are equal chances of above- and below-average temperatures, forecasters said.

A warm fall is forecast for nearly the entire US. Areas in red and orange indicate where above-average temperatures are most likely from October to December.
What about rain and snow?

A damp fall is on tap for the Northeast, Great Lakes and Northwest, the Climate Prediction Center said, which only specified that above-average precipitation is likely, not whether it will fall as rain or snow.

The Southwest and southern Plains should see a drier-than-average autumn. This will likely exacerbate drought conditions across those regions, the Climate Prediction Center said.

The fall precipitation outlook shows wetter than average conditions in the Northeast, Great Lakes, and Northwest (green). Unusually dry weather is forecast for the Southwest and southern Plains (brown).
Hello La Niña?

Forecasters also said that La Niña is expected to form later this fall. The climate pattern – marked by a natural cooling of sea water in the tropical Pacific Ocean – is one of the main drivers of weather in the United States, especially during the late fall, winter and early spring. It's the opposite to the more well-known El Niño.

Typically, during a La Niña winter, the southern tier of the nation sees dry, warm conditions while the north trends wetter.

According to the CPC:

∎ There is a 71% chance that La Niña will emerge during September-October-November∎ La Niña is expected to persist through January-March 2025. However, a strong event is unlikely.∎ "Neutral" conditions are favored by the spring

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fall 2024 forecast calls for heat in most of USA

Latest Stories

  • Snow risk grows after Canada records first -10 C of the season

    A brief dose of Arctic air brought Canada its chilliest temperature so far this season, with snow following not far behind

  • What would permanent Daylight Saving Time look like in Canada?

    Every dark winter day prompts calls to make Daylight Saving Time a permanent fixture. What would ending the annual time change look like in Canada?

  • Atmospheric river soaking the B.C. coast with heavy rainfall

    A wet weekend ahead is going to leave certain cities along the BC coastline with upwards of 100mm of rainfall. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.

  • Vacationers beware: Tropical threat looms in the Gulf next week

    Beware a risk for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico heading into next week

  • A rare polar bear showed up on the shores of Iceland. Police shot it

    LONDON (AP) — A rare polar bear that was spotted outside a cottage in a remote village in Iceland was shot by police after being considered a threat, authorities said Friday.

  • John Rustad lays out plan if elected as B.C.'s next leader

    In a 20-minute speech to local elected officials, the B.C. Conservative leader confirmed he believed human activity is contributing to climate change but, if he were elected premier, would drive down taxes related to combating a warming planet."The climate change issue is real. There's no question there," said Rustad to the 2,200 delegates on the last day of the Union of B.C. Municipalities Convention."Man is having an impact on our climate, there's no question there. But taxing people into pove

  • Small town on hook for $5M after B.C. Hydro impacts water quality

    Residents of a town affected by the construction of the Site C dam are set to vote on whether their district should borrow nearly $5 million to pay for a new water treatment plant.Hudson's Hope, B.C., with a population of about 850, is located on the banks of the Peace River, about 85 kilometres upriver from the new dam.In recent years, with the construction of Site C, residents have faced issues and uncertainty with tap water quality related to dam construction, including a two-month-long "do n

  • PHOTOS: Funnel cloud spotted over Brantford, Ont. on Saturday

    Residents spotted a thick funnel cloud in the skies over Brantford, Ontario, on Saturday afternoon

  • Why an Alaska island is using peanut butter and black lights to find a rat that might not exist

    On an island of windswept tundra in the Bering Sea, hundreds of miles from mainland Alaska, a resident sitting outside their home saw — well, did they see it? The purported sighting would not have gotten attention in many places around the world, but it caused a stir on St. Paul Island, which is part of the Pribilof Islands, a birding haven sometimes called the “Galapagos of the north” for its diversity of life.

  • Rain on the way for Ontario and Quebec

    A streak of exceptional summer weather is winding down with the return of rain this weekend and into the work week. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.

  • Zoo Atlanta bids farewell to pandas after 25 years

    After a quarter-century hosting giant pandas, Zoo Atlanta is saying goodbye to its beloved residents. The zoo announced its four giant pandas: Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun and Xi Lun will head home to China mid-October. Meanwhile, the San Diego Zoo welcomed two new pandas this summer, and the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington expects to become home to two bears by the end of 2024.

  • Gas prices in Canada snap six-week stretch of declines

    The nationwide average for regular fuel added 0.7 cents per litre between Sept. 12 and Sept. 19, according to data from Kalibrate.

  • Ring Camera Captures Lightning Striking Tree Right Outside Home

    A Ring doorbell camera caught lightning striking a tree in a family’s front yard in Ponca City, Oklahoma, on Thursday, September 19.Footage shared by Chase Stone shows the lightning striking the oak tree right in front of the family’s home, shooting splinters of the tree trunk at the camera and a porch swing.“I’m normally sitting in that swing watching it rain,” Stone told Storyful.The National Weather Service warned of storms on Thursday afternoon. Credit: Chase Stone via Storyful

  • Fire crews battle Bronco Fire blaze that's burned 915 acres in Nebraska panhandle

    Over 100 federal, state, local personnel continue to flight 'Bronco Fire' near Crawford, Neb

  • AP PHOTOS: Cascading disasters push residents of a Nepalese valley to the brink

    In between the Himalayas' towering mountains, the town of Melamchi is no stranger to extreme weather, and its landscape bears the scars of years of floods and landslides. Located just 50 kilometers (31 miles) outside Kathmandu, lush green mountainsides are dotted with landslips and rubble. Saroj Lamichane, a 24-year-old resident of the region, says he still remembers “the terrifying sound of the flood.”

  • 5 bison dead after 2 vehicles hit them in Elk Island National Park: Parks Canada

    Five bison are dead after two vehicles hit them in a national park east of Edmonton early Thursday morning, Parks Canada says.RCMP are investigating the incident, which killed three bison and injured two others so severely they had to be euthanized. It is the most calamitous collision the park has recorded, according to Dale Kirkland, superintendent of Elk Island National Park."It's a really heartbreaking moment for us," Kirkland told CBC News. Parks Canada received a report of vehicle collision

  • A tropical depression might form in the Caribbean next week, hurricane forecasters say

    The National Hurricane Center was tracking four systems Saturday, two in the Atlantic Ocean and one in the Caribbean Sea.

  • Fort Simpson mayor says water levels might end ferry season early this year

    As the Liard River's water level continues to drop, Fort Simpson Mayor Sean Whelly is urging people to get prepared earlier than usual in case the MV Lafferty ferry is forced to close down early.Fort Simpson, a village at the confluence of the Mackenzie and Liard rivers, relies on the ferry in the summer and an ice crossing in the winter. Once the ferry closes for the season — usually around Nov. 3 — it takes several weeks for the ice crossing to be built so residents can leave by road.The N.W.T

  • One dead and several missing after 'unprecedented' rains in Japan

    The rains have caused floods and landslides in the coastal quake-hit region of Ishikawa in northern Japan.

  • Strong storm flips over RVs in Oklahoma and leaves 1 person dead

    PAWNEE, Okla. (AP) — A strong storm moved through part of Oklahoma, flipping over several camping vehicles and downing trees and power lines, authorities said. One death was reported.