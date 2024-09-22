Fall is here: Weather forecasters say brace for more heat in autumn

If you're not quite ready to let go of summer, which officially ends Sunday, you may be in luck: The weather forecast for the United States for the months of October through December shows that warmer-than-average temperatures are likely for 46 of 50 states, federal forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center announced Thursday.

AccuWeather forecasters are also on board with the fiery fall forecast: “Fall is going to feel more like an extended summer for millions of Americans this year,” said AccuWeather lead long-range expert Paul Pastelok. “Much of the country will experience a delayed transition to cooler temperatures this year, following a summer with intense heat."

Areas where warmer-than-average temperatures are most likely include eastern New England, southern Florida, and much of the Southwest, the Climate Prediction Center said. This includes the Phoenix area, which is still recovering from the record 113 straight 100-degree days it endured this summer.

Overall, parts of 46 states are in the "above-average temperature zone," including portions of Alaska and Hawaii. The only states where above-average temperatures aren't likely this fall include Washington, North Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. In those states, there are equal chances of above- and below-average temperatures, forecasters said.

A warm fall is forecast for nearly the entire US. Areas in red and orange indicate where above-average temperatures are most likely from October to December.

What about rain and snow?

A damp fall is on tap for the Northeast, Great Lakes and Northwest, the Climate Prediction Center said, which only specified that above-average precipitation is likely, not whether it will fall as rain or snow.

The Southwest and southern Plains should see a drier-than-average autumn. This will likely exacerbate drought conditions across those regions, the Climate Prediction Center said.

The fall precipitation outlook shows wetter than average conditions in the Northeast, Great Lakes, and Northwest (green). Unusually dry weather is forecast for the Southwest and southern Plains (brown).

Hello La Niña?

Forecasters also said that La Niña is expected to form later this fall. The climate pattern – marked by a natural cooling of sea water in the tropical Pacific Ocean – is one of the main drivers of weather in the United States, especially during the late fall, winter and early spring. It's the opposite to the more well-known El Niño.

Typically, during a La Niña winter, the southern tier of the nation sees dry, warm conditions while the north trends wetter.

According to the CPC:

∎ There is a 71% chance that La Niña will emerge during September-October-November∎ La Niña is expected to persist through January-March 2025. However, a strong event is unlikely.∎ "Neutral" conditions are favored by the spring

