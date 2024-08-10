Fall-like weather lasts a little longer

CBC

Nearly three years after a barge carrying a two-storey lodge partially sank off Quadra Island, B.C., plans are finally afoot to have it removed. Holly Fink, a co-owner of Jade Resort, has had a front-row view of the situation since it began unfolding in September 2021. She told CBC's All Points West that the lodge previously looked "pretty solid," but its condition has degraded rapidly since April. Parts of the building have fallen off and littered the water. A freezer washed up on shore. And a