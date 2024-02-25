Fallen soldiers in helicopter crash identified
The Mississippi National Guard reported that a military helicopter crashed near Boonville
Ukrainian forces downed a Russian early warning and control aircraft Friday, the air force chief said — a major win for the country as its army fights to repel persistent Russian attacks along the front line as the war enters its third year. Gen. Mykola Oleshchuk thanked Ukraine's military intelligence for helping down the Russian A-50 aircraft on Russia's military holiday Friday. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the United Nations Security Council on Friday afternoon in New York that as it was discussing the war, an air raid was taking place and a residential building in the southern port city of Odessa was hit.
Ukraine first received Abrams tanks last fall, but it's been unclear when they would be put into the fight.
Ukraine is recreating battle-ready American Humvees, MaxxPros, and M113s.
Satellite images from Maxar appear to show gravesites in Russia expanding over the two-year course of its war with Ukraine.
Denmark will deliver the first batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine "this summer," the Danish Defense Ministry said.
The US Army and its allies are "the security architecture that actually binds the region together," the top Army Pacific general said.
Expensive precision-guided US missiles are vulnerable to electronic jamming, and the Pentagon is being forced to reconsider its plans, a report says.
Western defense companies have been riding high since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago, and a proliferation of geopolitical threats is likely to keep the industry booming despite doubts about further US military aid for Kyiv.
The governor of Russia's Lipetsk region identified the plant as one in the city of Lipetsk, some 400 km (250 miles) north of the Ukrainian border, that is responsible for about 18% of Russian steel output. He said a fire apparently caused by a drone strike had been extinguished at the plant, operated by Russian steelmaker Novolipetsk (NLMK), and there had been no casualties.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and Britain struck 18 Houthi targets in Yemen on Saturday, answering a recent surge in attacks by the Iran-backed militia group on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, including a missile strike this past week that set fire to a cargo vessel. According to U.S. officials, American and British fighter jets hit sites in eight locations, targeting missiles, launchers, rockets, drones and air defense systems. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in order to provi
The Group of Seven (G7) leaders reprimanded Russia Saturday for its use of “irresponsible nuclear rhetoric” on the second anniversary of the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. “Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric, its posture of strategic intimidation and its undermining of arms control regimes are unacceptable,” the intergovernmental political and economic forum leaders said Saturday in…
Ukraine may well lose more of the territory it has been defending during the rest of this year, but it will be working hard to build up its strength for 2025 and to convince the Western powers that it can prevail against Russia's invasion eventually. On the ground, Russia will try to take Kramatorsk and Slovyansk, which would effectively give it the whole of the Donbas region. In the air, Russia is making the most of its natural numerical advantage, but Kyiv will be hoping it can turn the air war to hold Russian aircraft further away from its frontline areas.
Artem spends a lot of time thinking about the shots he can’t afford to take.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, in Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa on Saturday, said Germany was still discussing whether to supply long-range weapons to Ukraine. "Of course, everything (in regards to military support) we are delivering is too little," she said at a press conference after paying an unannounced visit to the country. "We're racking our brains, especially through the past year, about the issue of how to deliver more, including long-range weapons systems," she said at the event, held jointly with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on the second anniversary of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.
There is no realistic chance of total Ukrainian victory next year, or the year after that.
Thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have been trained in the UK to fight Russia. BI visited one urban warfare training center in the English countryside.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed Western leaders to Kyiv Saturday to mark the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, as Ukrainian forces run low on ammunition and foreign aid hangs in the balance. Allies from the EU and the Group of Seven wealthy democracies rallied around Kyiv to express solidarity, with Zelenskyy joining a virtual G7 meeting Saturday and four world leaders traveling to Ukraine's war-weary capital. “Two years ago, here, we met enemy landi
If one man’s story encompassed all two years of Ukraine’s war you might expect it to have ended abruptly long ago.
Wargames are a low-cost way for militaries to avoid costly mistakes. One think tank re-examined how it'd gotten the Russian military so wrong.
German air force tornado planes parked on the tarmac in Labrador in 2005. German soldiers have been back to train in the Big Land for the last decade or so, says German army commander Col. John Bauer. (Tony Dawson/CBC)Rugged terrain, extreme cold, and unpredictable weather — it's the ultimate obstacle course in nature's boot camp, and the perfect training ground for Germany's army."We come here on a regular basis and we always extend our training in Labrador," German army commander Col. John Bau