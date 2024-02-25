Fallen soldiers in helicopter crash identified

Sky News

Ukraine may well lose more of the territory it has been defending during the rest of this year, but it will be working hard to build up its strength for 2025 and to convince the Western powers that it can prevail against Russia's invasion eventually. On the ground, Russia will try to take Kramatorsk and Slovyansk, which would effectively give it the whole of the Donbas region. In the air, Russia is making the most of its natural numerical advantage, but Kyiv will be hoping it can turn the air war to hold Russian aircraft further away from its frontline areas.