Fallen trees close roads and air travel hit

The Laurels, just off Rue de Pont Vaillant, St Peter Port, was closed by a fallen tree [BBC]

Drivers are facing a number of blocked roads and closures in Guernsey caused by Storm Darragh.

Gusts up to 50mph (80km/h) are still expected in the Channel Islands with winds expected to ease later.

BA, Easyjet and Blue Islands cancelled early flights at Jersey Airport.

Power outages which affected homes in Grouville, Trinity, St Lawrence and St Martin have all been fixed, said Jersey Electricity.

Gusts up to 50mph are still expected in the Channel Islands [BBC]

All flights to and from Alderney are cancelled due to the forecast making it unsafe to fly, said airline Aurigny.

The airline says a number of morning flights to and from the UK have also been cancelled.

Les Traudes in St Martin, Guernsey, will remain closed by a fallen tree until Tuesday, said the States of Guernsey.

Rue De La Grange in St Saviour is planned to be cleared on Monday and there is no through traffic at Colborne Road in St Peter Port because of a fallen tree.

