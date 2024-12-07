Fallen trees and events called off as Darragh hits

An amber warning, the second highest level of weather warning, is in place across Northern Ireland with the arrival of Storm Darragh.

A number of festive events have been cancelled and councils have closed some facilities on Saturday. Flights and ferries have also been affected.

A number of trees have fallen across Northern Ireland overnight and there are reports of localised flooding.

An amber warning for wind was issued from 01:00 GMT on Saturday until 21:00 on Saturday.

Belfast Christmas market will be closed on Saturday due to the weather warning [PACEMAKER]

Storm Darragh is the fourth named storm of the season, following Ashley, Bert, and Conall.

A red wind warning - the highest level - was in place in some counties in the Republic of Ireland overnight but has now ended.

What is the Met Office saying about Storm Darragh?

The Met Office is expecting gusts around the coast of Northern Ireland to reach speeds of about 80mph (130km/h) from early on Saturday morning.

Gusts between 60-70mph (100-115km/h) are likely inland before winds ease from the west through Saturday afternoon.

About three million people in parts of Wales and south-west England were sent an emergency alert from the government.

Useful contacts and websites

All the latest road closures and fallen trees can be found on the Traffic Watch NI website.

For the latest on weather warnings you can check the Met Office website or keep up to date with BBC weather.

To report faults or emergencies you should contact:

Northern Ireland Housing Executive: 03448 920 901

Openreach: 08000 23 20 23 or visit openreach.co.uk

Phoenix Energy: 0345 455 5555 or visit phoenixenergyni.com

NI Water: 03457 44 00 88 or visit niwater.com

Flooding Incident Line: 0300 2000 100

NIE Networks: 03457 643 643 or visit nienetworks.co.uk

Has Storm Darragh affected travel?

A number of flights from Belfast International Airport, and Belfast City Airport, have been affected.

Dublin Airport says it expects to be fully operational on Saturday but some airlines had already cancelled flights.

Passengers should contact their airline for updates.

Stena Line has warned that some sailings between Belfast/Dublin and Great Britain and between the Republic and France are now cancelled.

Multiple sailings from Belfast to Cairnryan on Saturday have also been cancelled.

P&O Ferries has said its sailings from both Larne and Cairnryan have been cancelled on Saturday.

Storm Darragh is the fourth named storm of the season [BBC]

What is cancelled due to Storm Darragh?

Ards and North Down Borough Council has cancelled its Christmas weekend at Cockle Row Cottages in Groomsport.

Belfast City Council has said that the closure of the Christmas market at the City Hall is "disappointing" but added that "the safety of our visitors and traders is of the utmost importance". It plans to reopen on Sunday if the weather permits.

The council's parks and playgrounds will be closed on Saturday and the council is asking the public not to visit Bog Meadows, Cavehill Country Park and its other open spaces.

The Enchanted Winter Gardens at Antrim Castle has been cancelled on Saturday.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has closed a number of outdoor recreation sites, and warned the public not to walk along cliff paths, harbour piers, or woodland parks.

The National Trust said facilities at Portstewart Strand will be closed.

Facilities will be closed across Derry and Strabane council area, including parks, recycling centres and outdoor sports and leisure facilities.

The council also said that the weather could have an impact on street cleaning and waste services.

No scheduled sports activities at outdoor facilities will go ahead on Saturday.

Derry and Strabane council said cemeteries will open for burials only on Saturday.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said that a number of events planned for Saturday had been cancelled.

Lisburn and Castlereagh Council said a number of events in its Christmas programme would be delayed due to the weather, including the Dundonald Christmas Market. Public parks and open spaces, including cemeteries, have been closed since Friday and will remain closed on Saturday.

All council public parks, forest sites, and play parks across the Mid Ulster council area will be closed for the duration of the warnings.

The council is advising the public to avoid using open spaces and areas where there are trees. You can get a full list of the facilities affected here.

National Trust Mid Ulster has cancelled its Twilight Market on Friday and day one of their Christmas Fair on Saturday, which were due to take place in the Argory in Dungannon.

In the Mid and East Antrim council area, Sentry Hill, Memorial Park, and Bracknamuckley Wood in Ballymena will be closed from Friday until Sunday morning.

Newry Mourne and Down District Council has rescheduled the Christmas craft activities that were due to take place in Castlewellan Forest Park on Saturday.

They have also said that four forest country parks, as well as Warrenpoint Park, would be closed to cars and pedestrians from Friday afternoon until Sunday.