Fallout from 56-19! Lamar Jackson wins Week 17, Tua falls from No. 1 in latest Herald NFL QB rankings

BIG FALLOUT FROM RAVENS’ ROUT OF DOLPHINS! LAMAR JACKSON WINS WEEK 17 AND TUA TAGOVAILOA LOSES OVERALL SEASON LEAD IN MIAMI HERALD’S UPDATED NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS ENTERING FINAL WEEK: Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa falls from No. 1 to second place behind Dallas’ Dak Prescott entering the final week of the Herald’s 26th season of NFL quarterback rankings. It happened because of Tua’s subpar performance in the stunning 56-19 loss to Baltimore. By contrast, Raven Lamar Jackson’s 51.05-point game wins the Week 17 title and vaults him five spots to No. 6 overall. Prescott or Tagovailoa, who trails by eight points and change, have by far the best chance to win the season championship. Jared Goff, Brock Purdy and reigning champ Patrick Mahomes are mathematically still in it, but each would need a big final game of the regular season coupled by a poor game from both Dak and Tua. The Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) rankings began in 1998 with Steve Young the inaugural season winner. Our ratings system is cumulative not percentile-based, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Our ratings formula factors accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a QB’s running statistics. The updated 2023 Top 20 entering season-finale Week 18:

Week 17

Rk LW Player, Team Wk17 Season

1. 2. Dak Prescott, DAL 39.25 542.85

2. 1. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA 17.85 534.55

3. 3. Jared Goff, DET 14.55 510.75

4. 5. Brock Purdy, SF 38.50 506.00

5. 4. Patrick Mahomes, KC 33.25 503.20

6. 11. Lamar Jackson, BAL 51.05 456.90

7. 6. Josh Allen, BUF 10.45 449.35

8. 10. Derek Carr, NO 36.85 444.70

9. 7. Baker Mayfield, TB 26.45 443.35

10. 8. Jalen Hurts, PHI 27.35 440.15

11. 13. Jordan Love, GB 41.80 432.15

12. 14. Matthew Stafford, LAR 31.85 413.25

13. 9. Trevor Lawrence, JAC DNP 408.80

14. 15. C.J. Stroud, HOU 34.65 405.20

15. 12. Russell Wilson, DEN DNP 390.50

16. 18. Geno Smith, SEA 30.50 376.60

17. 17. Sam Howell, WAS 11.45 365.60

18. 16. Justin Herbert, LAC DNP 357.65

19. 19. Gardner Minshew, IND 26.20 333.70

20. 20. Kirk Cousins, MIN DNP 296.55

Week 17 best: Jackson, BAL, 51.05 (18-21, 321, 5-0 in win). Week 17 worst (min. 10 attempts): Taylor Heinicke, ATL, minus-6.85 (10-29, 163, 1-3 in loss). Bubble: Joe Burrow, CIN, 290.45. Dropouts: None.

Record-best week: Ben Roethlisberger, PIT, 80.10 (2014). Record-worst week: Tim Hasselbeck, WAS, minus-23.20 (2003). Season-record point total: Peyton Manning, DEN, 714.85 (2013).