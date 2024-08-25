‘Fallout,’ ‘Fargo’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Top Location Managers Guild Awards

Emmy nominees “Fallout,” “Fargo” and “Ripley” were the top television series winners at the 11th annual Location Managers Guild International (LGMI) Awards, which were handed out on Saturday evening in Los Angeles.

“Fallout” won the award for period television series, while “Fargo” won for contemporary TV series and “Ripley” won for limited series, anthologies or movies.

Recent Oscar Best Picture winner “Oppenheimer” and “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1” received the awards for period and contemporary films, respectively.

Film in Iceland was honored with the film commission award for its work on HBO’s “True Detective: Night Country.”

The Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF) received the Humanitarian Award for its commitment to exceptional work at the forefront of providing a wide range of health and social services to the entertainment community. Jennifer Jorge, MPTF’s director of community social services, accepted the award from presenter Camilla Belle.

Veteran location manager Sue Quinn, whose credits include the “Harry Potter,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Fantastic Beasts” franchises, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Quinn received the award from David Sepheard, vice president of Martini Film Studios, for her integration of real-life locations with the fantastical world in more than three dozen films.

Bill Bowling, whose work includes “Jupiter Ascending,” “Sense8” and “Cloud Atlas,” was given the Trailblazer Award for his five decades of experience in the industry. Clara Le, commercial director for The Location Guide, presented Bowling with the award.

Hosted by actress and producer Rachael Harris, the ceremony took place at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday night. Other presenters included Helena Alexis-Seymour, Kate Linder, Doug Jones, Gary Hall Jr. and Jaclyn Philpott.

The LMGI Awards celebrate international features, television and commercials that make creative use of filming locations to set the tone, enrich the character and enhance the narrative of the story.

Below is a full list of this year’s honorees and winners.

2024 LMGI Awards Winners

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

“Fallout”

Paul Kramer, Chris Arena, Mandi Dillin / LMGI, David Park / LMGI, Paul van der Ploeg

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

“Fargo” Season 5

Mohammad Qazzaz / LMGI, Luke Antosz / LMGI

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A TV SERIAL PROGRAM, ANTHOLOGY, MOW OR LIMITED SERIES

“Ripley”

Robin Melville / LMGI, Giuseppe Nardi / LMGI, Fabio Ferrante, Shane Haden

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE FILM

“Oppenheimer”

Justin Duncan /LMGI, Dennis Muscari, Patty Carey-Perazzo, T.C. Townsen

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1”

David Campbell-Bell, Enrico Latella / LMGI, Jonas Fylling Christiansen, Niall O’Shea, Ben Firminger

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

Film in Iceland

“True Detective: Night Country”

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL

Toyota: “Present from the Past”

Mark Freid / LMGI, Paul Riordan / LMGI

2024 LMGI Awards Honorees

HUMANITARIAN AWARD

Motion Picture & Television Fund

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Sue Quinn, LMGI

TRAILBLAZER AWARD

Bill Bowling, LMGI

The post ‘Fallout,’ ‘Fargo’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Top Location Managers Guild Awards appeared first on TheWrap.