False claim CIA warned to avoid Paris Metro at Olympics | Fact check

The claim: CIA warned US citizens in June 2024 to avoid Paris Metro during Olympics

A June 12 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) shows a compilation of footage and images of the Paris Metro while sharing a supposed warning from the U.S. government about the public transport system.

"CIA experts along with the U.S. Embassy in France are urging American citizens to avoid the Paris Metro during the 2024 Olympics," reads on-screen text included in the video. "The warning is due to the high risk of a terrorist attack."

The video begins and ends by showing the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Our rating: False

There is no evidence the CIA or the U.S. Embassy in France issued an alert to U.S. citizens to avoid the Paris Metro during the 2024 Summer Olympics. There are no credible news reports about such a warning.

No evidence CIA warned Americans to avoid Paris Metro during Olympics

The U.S. Embassy in France included no warnings about Paris Metro threats on its "Alerts" page, which advises U.S. citizens about emergency information in France and elsewhere. Its latest message about the Paris 2024 Olympics, which begin July 24, was issued on April 18 and states that routine citizen services will be temporarily phased out during the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

There are likewise no alerts about threats against the Paris Metro during the Olympics on the CIA's "Press Releases and Statements" page.

Nor are there any news reports from reputable organizations about warnings from the CIA or the U.S. Embassy in France to avoid the Paris Metro during the 2024 Summer Olympics, as of June 18.

The Facebook user who shared the post did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The CIA also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

