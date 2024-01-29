False claim Starbucks changed its name to 'Vista Coffee' | Fact check

The claim: Starbucks changed its name to Vista Coffee

A Jan. 12 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) shows several pictures of a busy airport coffee shop named Vista Coffee.

“Starbucks have (sic) changed their name,” reads text included in the post. “They have started in Dublin Airport.”

The post was shared more than 1,000 times in less than three weeks.

Our rating: False

Starbucks has not changed its name, and the coffee shop pictured in the post is not a Starbucks operating in disguise. The chain closed a location in Dublin Airport, and a temporary brand called Vista Coffee is operating in the vacated location until a permanent brand takes it over later this year. The temporary brand sells Starbucks beverages in the interim.

Temporary brand in place before new coffee shop opens

The Facebook post shows a screenshot of a Jan. 4 post on X, formerly Twitter, from Dublin Airport's verified account that includes four images of the newly opened Vista Coffee shop in the airport's Terminal 1.

But the new coffee shop is not evidence that Starbucks has changed its name.

“We have not rebranded in any way – this is a false claim,” Jaci Anderson, a Starbucks spokesperson, said in an email to USA TODAY.

There are no credible news reports about the company changing its name and no such announcements on its website.

In a follow-up post on X, the Dublin Airport explained that the new coffee shop replaced a Starbucks that closed in December 2023 and will continue to serve Starbucks products until a local brand moves into the space permanently in March.

The airport announced in a Jan. 10 press release that Bluebird Coffee Roasters and Wine Bar will be the local brand that takes over the space as part of a revamping of food and drink options at the airport.

Starbucks continues to operate three locations in Dublin Airport, including a pre-security location in Terminal 1.

The Facebook post was shared by an account that advocates for boycotting companies that support Israel. There have been calls to boycott Starbucks since October 2023 in light of the company's response to a pro-Palestinian social media post from its workers' union. Starbucks sued the union over copyright infringement, prompting a countersuit, USA TODAY reported.

USA TODAY previously debunked a post from the same Facebook account that falsely claimed barcodes on products could be decoded to determine if they are from Israel.

The Facebook user who shared the claim did not offer any evidence supporting it when reached by USA TODAY for comment.

