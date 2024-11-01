False, misleading claims about Donald Trump surge as election nears | Fact check roundup

Throughout the presidential campaign, former President Donald Trump has been both a subject and spreader of a variety of false claims online.

Now, with less than a week to go until Election Day, social media users have continued to share misinformation about Trump, from altered images and fake posts to false claims about his court cases and attempts on his life.

Trump has made false claims too, including his oft-repeated assertion that he lost to Joe Biden in 2020 due to election fraud. Multiple recounts, reviews and audits confirmed the 2020 presidential election results were legitimate.

He has also falsely claimed that millions of noncitizens vote in U.S. elections, that Haitian migrants in Ohio ate pets and that the government didn’t have money to help hurricane victims because it was spent on migrants living in the country illegally.

Multiple polls show Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are in a tight race in the battleground states as both candidates wrap up their last week on the campaign trail.

Here's a roundup of checks about Trump from the USA TODAY Fact Check Team.

Claim: The Constitution ‘clearly states that a felon cannot take elective office’

Our rating: False

Neither the 14th Amendment nor any other part of the Constitution bans felons from taking office, an expert told USA TODAY. The section referenced in the post prohibits anyone who took an oath to uphold the Constitution and "engaged in insurrection" from taking office, but a Supreme Court decision in March requires Congress to act for it to be enforced.

Full fact check: 14th Amendment doesn't ban felons from taking office

Claim: Trump had convictions ‘overturned’ as of Oct. 10, awarded $500 million refund

Our rating: False

As of Oct. 10, Trump’s conviction in his criminal hush money case had not been “overturned.” He faces a separate civil fraud judgment of nearly $500 million and posted a bond of $175 million, but has not been given any of that money “back.” While judges in September heard arguments related to his appeal of that judgment, they did not issue a ruling before the post was shared.

Full fact check: Post wrongly claims Trump conviction 'overturned' in October

Claim: Image shows Trump post saying 'I hate Adolf Hitler'

Our rating: Altered

The image is a fabrication. The post details are consistent with an online meme generator, and there is no record of the post on Trump's Truth Social profile or in reputable media reports.

Full fact check: Image of Trump post about 'hate' for Hitler is fabricated

Claim: Exclusion of Trump in Oregon voters' pamphlet is proof of election interference

Our rating: False

Oregon's GOP and Secretary of State's Office said former President Donald Trump's statement was excluded because he chose not to submit one. His name is listed in the pamphlet with a disclaimer saying that, and he will still appear on the state's ballots.

Full fact check: Exclusion of Trump statement in Oregon pamphlet not sign of interference

Claim: Trump canceled second debate, appearances on CNN, '60 Minutes' and others

Our rating: Partly false

Trump canceled some of the events mentioned in the post, but he never agreed to participate in others.

Full fact check: Partly false claim Trump canceled CNN town hall, NRA rally and other events

Claim: Video shows Trump’s college report card

Our rating: Altered

The image of the report card is fabricated. Fordham University identified it as inauthentic in a social media post.

Full fact check: Those aren't Trump's grades from Fordham. Image in video is a 'forgery'

Claim: Image shows Trump post about suspected second assassination attempt

Our rating: Altered

The image is a fabrication. There is no record of the post on Trump’s Truth Social account.

Full fact check: Supposed Trump post that his would-be assassins are '0-2' is fabricated

Claim: Image shows headline from The Atlantic saying ‘Trump is literally Hitler’

Our rating: Altered

The image is fabricated. The Atlantic said the headline is an altered version of an Oct. 22 article titled “Trump: ‘I Need the Kind of Generals That Hitler Had.’” The summary is also altered.

Full fact check: No, the Atlantic didn't publish a story with headline saying Trump is Hitler

Claim: Image shows Trump wading through flood waters after Hurricane Helene

Our rating: Altered

Experts and an AI-detection tool confirmed the image is AI-generated. There's no evidence Trump waded through flood water in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Full fact check: Image of Donald Trump wading through flood water is AI-generated

Claim: Melania Trump said she wants a divorce

Our rating: False

Melania Trump has not made any public statements that support the claim, and a spokesperson for Donald Trump said the claim is false. The former first lady has reiterated her support for her husband in numerous interviews in the final weeks of the 2024 campaign.

Full fact check: Melania Trump has publicly supported her husband, hasn't called for divorce

Claim: Trump posted about military relationship, interaction with ‘Civil War soldier’

Our rating: False

Trump didn’t post this. It came from an impersonator whose account was suspended for violating the platform’s rules. There is no record of the post from Trump’s verified account.

Full fact check: Impersonator, not Trump, posted about military, meeting 'Civil War veteran'

Claim: Image shows Fox News article about Donald Trump donating $1,300 to hurricane relief

Our rating: Altered

The image was initially posted online to a page for parody content about Trump. Experts said the photo of Trump with the check has signs of being AI-generated, and there is no evidence of Fox News publishing such a story.

Full fact check: AI-generated image of Trump with hurricane relief check started as parody

Claim: Image shows Trump post attacking Jack Smith

Our rating: Altered

Trump has attacked Jack Smith in a variety of forms, but he didn’t post this. The image is a fabrication. There is no record of the post on his Truth Social profile.

Full fact check: Trump called Jack Smith 'loony leftist'? No, image is fabricated

Claim: Trump only pledged 3% of Hurricane Helene fundraiser proceeds to victims

Our rating: False

The GoFundMe page pledged to direct all funds raised to hurricane victims, as the platform's policy requires. Roughly 3% of each donation goes toward GoFundMe's transaction fees.

Full fact check: No, Trump didn't pledge only 3% of GoFundMe proceeds to Helene victims

Claim: Displaced Trump supporters can get free shelter at Mar-a-Lago, other properties

Our rating: False

The claim is baseless. Trump has not made any public statements offering free housing to supporters impacted by the hurricane.

Full fact check: Free Mar-a-Lago lodging for displaced Trump voters? No, that's baseless

