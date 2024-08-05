Families beating the heat indoors
ABC 10News Anchor Lindsey Pena was at a new indoor trampoline and activity park in Kearny Mesa where kids and their families were beating the heat.
ABC 10News Anchor Lindsey Pena was at a new indoor trampoline and activity park in Kearny Mesa where kids and their families were beating the heat.
Ethan Katzberg's hair and moustache game is almost as impressive as his hammer-throwing skills. Almost.
A moment in Olympic history many people will never forget.
King Charles issued Prince Harry a one-worded response after Meghan Markle's special birthday connection was brought up…
The retired tennis legend said she was with her kids when she was rejected.
"He suffered complex trauma," the insider tells PEOPLE of the 20-year-old
Lucie Arnaz said her brother "just likes to stay a bit 'undercover'" in an Instagram post on Saturday, Aug. 3.
"At Waffle House and they talking about Kamala in the kitchen. Trump is cooked. The Waffle House streets do not lie. These the rules."
Victoria Beckham looked phenomenal in a plunging swimsuit as her husband David snapped a photograph of her during the Beckham's family holiday - and the fashion designer's toned biceps and arm muscles looked unreal
🪧🪧🪧👀👀👀😂😂😂 (you reading this post).
Ben Affleck was spotted riding around on a motorcycle with a faux hawk as J.Lo returned to Los Angeles.
Trying someone's birthday cake before they get a chance to is just mean.
PARIS (AP) — Gymnastics great Nadia Comaneci was furious after fellow Romanian Ana Barbosu lost her bronze to American Jordan Chiles on Monday when U.S. coaches called for an inquiry that boosted Chiles' score and left Barbosu off the podium and crying on the floor at the Paris Olympics.
Katy Perry shared photos on IG wearing a vintage Chanel orange studded thongkini from the fashion house's 1995 collection first modelled by Claudia Schiffer.
Scottie Scheffler added yet another bullet point to his resume for Player of the Year on Sunday, winning the gold medal at the 2024 Olympic men's golf competition at Le Golf National in Paris. Scheffler shot 9-under 62 on Sunday, tyin
'Live With Kelly and Mark' star Mark Consuelos debuted a dramatic new haircut on television, and fans online reacted to the host's very different look.
Cédric Grolet baked the cake, which was served to guests during her birthday dinner at Lapérouse on Aug. 3
The actress dances and laughs before pushing the camera away
That, my friends, is the definition of rough.
Jack Black and his wife Tanya Haden originally met in high school and married in 2006; they share two sons, Samuel, 18, and Thomas, 16
PARIS (AP) — NBC announcer Leigh Diffey said “I got it wrong” on his botched Paris Olympics call that incorrectly identified Kishane Thompson of Jamaica as winner of the 100 meters. The race was a photo finish and went to American sprinter Noah Lyles.