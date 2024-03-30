Families in Belhaven gathered for a long-standing Easter tradition Saturday
Hamas victim's father defends Associated Press' award-winning photo of her body as 'symbol' of an era.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard was recently released from prison after serving eight years. She married her husband while in prison in July 2022
Timothy Stephenson had an enviable life: He was married to a doctor, and they shared a $2 million home with their twin daughters in a peaceful California suburb. But Stephenson harbored a dark secret.
Rebel Wilson is calling Sacha Baron Cohen’s decision to release behind-the-scenes footage of their sex scene “an a–hole move,” after never-before-seen video from the set of the 2016 film “The Brothers Grimsby” was published Friday by the Daily Mail. “Releasing unauthorized and misleading behind-the-scenes video without my approval is SBC’s latest way of bullying and gaslighting me,” the ...
TAXCO, Mexico (AP) — A mob in the Mexican tourist city of Taxco brutally beat a woman to death Thursday because she was suspected of kidnapping and killing a young girl, rampaging just hours before the city’s famous Holy Week procession. On the eve of Good Friday, men walk through the colonial streets of Taxco wearing hoods, whipping themselves or carrying heavy bundles of thorns in penitence. That and other Holy Week processions date back centuries in the old silver-mining town. The mob formed
BOWMANVILLE, Ont. — Police in a town east of Toronto say a sixth suspect has been arrested and charged after a man and his pregnant wife were allegedly murdered inside a home. In February last year, Durham Regional Police Service allege three masked men entered a Bowmanville, Ont., home and fatally shot Aram Kamel, who was 28, and his 26-year-old wife, Rafad Alzubaidy, at close range multiple times. Investigators say they believe the couple was targeted, and Alzubaidy was six months pregnant at
The largest crane on the East Coast will soon try to lift the treacherous, colossal wreckage that has hampered search crews from finding victims of this week’s catastrophic Baltimore bridge collapse.
Forfeiting the merchandise is the price of losing, she said.
A 17-year-old Texas teenager faces six counts of manslaughter, intoxication assault and more after crashing into a family in a minivan
Former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of a patriotic Bible during Holy Week has been challenged by some Christians who say it preys on people’s faith for profit.
BALTIMORE (AP) — A crane that can lift 1,000 tons, described as one of the largest on the Eastern Seaboard, appeared near the site of a collapsed highway bridge in Baltimore as crews prepared Friday to begin clearing wreckage that has stymied the search for four workers missing and presumed dead and blocked ships from entering or leaving the city's vital port. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore called the Francis Scott Key Bridge's collapse following a freighter collision an “economic catastrophe" and desc
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. ___ Video from 2022 misrepresented as footage of Baltimore bridge collapse CLAIM: A video taken on Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge shows a large explosion that occurred before the structure fell into the water below. THE FACTS: The video is not related to the Key Bridge collapse. It c
PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — Jameek Lowery entered the dimly lit lobby of the city’s police headquarters in a panic. He was having a mental breakdown — and needed help. Barefoot and wearing only pajama pants and a sweatshirt in the pre-dawn hours of Jan. 5, 2019, Lowery pulled out his cellphone and began a social media broadcast of an anti-police rant. “Why y’all trying to kill me?” Lowery asked several Paterson police officers on his Facebook Live video feed. “If I’m dead in the next hour or two, they
A Toronto police officer who has been the subject of multiple cases of misconduct in the workplace, including an incident where he was found guilty of assaulting a cyclist, is set to be fired.
Viktor Cherniiavskyi said he was tortured by Russian separatists in 2104 and forced to undergo an exorcism.
The mother of a 4-year-old Washington state boy has been arrested and charged with murder after the missing boy's body was found along a highway this week.
McALLEN, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman who was charged with murder over self-managing an abortion and spent two nights in jail has sued prosecutors along the U.S.-Mexico border who put the criminal case in motion before it was later dropped. The lawsuit filed by Lizelle Gonzalez in federal court Thursday comes a month after the State Bar of Texas fined and disciplined the district attorney in rural Starr County over the case in 2022, when Gonzalez was charged with murder in “the death of an individ
Jimmy Chérizier - known as Barbecue - sets his price for ordering his armed group to lay down weapons.
"That Friday when we got to school, the whole school was abuzz with the news that he and his brothers had been in a police chase."
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two men in Haiti were hacked to death by a mob who thought they were buying ammunition or guns for gangs that have terrorized the country, police said Saturday. Police confirmed the crowd snatched the men from police custody after they were found with about $20,000 and the equivalent of about $43,000 in Haitian cash in their car, along with two pistols and a box of ammunition. Carrying that amount of cash was considered suspicious, and residents assumed it was a weapons purchase for the gangs.