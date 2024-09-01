Families call for 'complete halt of Israel' after hostage deaths

Jacob Phillips
·6 min read
Families call for 'complete halt of Israel' after hostage deaths

Israel's largest trade union called for a general strike on Monday to pressure the government for a ceasefire in Gaza after the bodies of six hostages were recovered from the war-torn territory.

Tens of thousands of grieving and angry Israelis surged into the streets on Sunday night chanting "Now! Now!" as they demanded that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reach a deal with Hamas to bring the remaining captives home.

Trade union The Histadrut, which represents around 800,000 workers, said it aimed to shut down or disrupt major sectors of the economy, including banking, health care and the country's main airport, to put pressure on Israel’s government.

Thousands of people, some of them weeping, gathered on Sunday night outside Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem while in Tel Aviv hostages' relatives marched with coffins to symbolise the toll.

A forum of hostage families demanded a "complete halt of the country" to push for the implementation of a ceasefire and hostage release.

"A deal for the return of the hostages has been on the table for over two months. Were it not for the delays, sabotage, and excuses those whose deaths we learned about this morning would likely still be alive," it said in a statement.

The Hostages Families Forum said the death of the six hostages was the direct result of Netanyahu's failure to secure a deal to halt the fighting and bring their loved ones home.

People attend a candlelight vigil accompanied by prayers for killed Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin on September 1 (AFP via Getty Images)
People attend a candlelight vigil accompanied by prayers for killed Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin on September 1 (AFP via Getty Images)

"They were all murdered in the last few days, after surviving almost 11 months of abuse, torture and starvation in Hamas captivity," the group said in a statement.

Netanyahu's office said he had spoken to the family of Alexander Lobanov, whose body was among those recovered, apologising and expressing "deep sorrow".

But the family of another hostage, Carmel Gat, said they had refused to speak to Netanyahu, and instead called on Israelis to join protests.

Monday’s industrial action will be the first general strike since the Hamas attack on October 7.

Ben Gurion Airport, Israel's main air transport hub, will be closed from 8 am (0500 GMT) on Monday while municipal services in Israel's economic hub Tel-Aviv will also be shut for part of Monday.

The mother of Eden Yerushalmi, who was kidnapped during the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, reacts at her funeral in Petach Tikva, Israel (REUTERS)
The mother of Eden Yerushalmi, who was kidnapped during the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, reacts at her funeral in Petach Tikva, Israel (REUTERS)

Israel's Manufacturers' Association said it backed the strike and accused the government of failing in its "moral duty" to bring the hostages back alive.

"Without the return of the hostages we will not be able to end the war, we will not be able to rehabilitate ourselves as a society and we will not be able to begin to rehabilitate the Israeli economy," said association head Ron Tomer.

Israeli opposition leader and former prime minister Yair Lapid earlier threw his support behind the strike action.

(AP)
(AP)

Many Israelis blame Netanyahu for failing to bring the hostages back alive in a deal with Hamas to end the 10-month-old war.

Negotiations over such a deal have dragged on for months.

The military said all six hostages had been killed shortly before the arrival of Israeli forces.

Netanyahu said Israel would hold Hamas accountable for killing the hostages in "cold blood," and blamed the militant group for the stalled negotiations, saying "whoever murders hostages doesn't want a deal."

Militants seized Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, and four of the other hostages at a music festival in southern Israel during Hamas' October 7 attack, which triggered the war.

The native of Berkeley, California, lost part of his left arm to a grenade in the attack.

In April, a Hamas-issued video showed him alive but with his left hand missing, sparking new protests in Israel urging the government to do more to secure the hostages' release.

The army identified the other dead hostages as Ori Danino, 25; Eden Yerushalmi, 24; Almog Sarusi, 27; and Alexander Lobanov, 33; who were also taken from the music festival.

The sixth, Carmel Gat, 40, was abducted from the nearby farming community of Be'eri.

It said the bodies were recovered from a tunnel in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, around a kilometre from where another hostage, Qaid Farhan Alkadi, 52, was rescued alive last week.

Protesters block a main road to show support for the hostages who were kidnapped during the October 7 attack (REUTERS)
Protesters block a main road to show support for the hostages who were kidnapped during the October 7 attack (REUTERS)

Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, a military spokesperson, said the army believed there were hostages in the area but had no specific intelligence.

He said Israeli forces found the bodies several dozen metres underground as "ongoing combat" was underway, but that there was no firefight in the tunnel itself.

He said there was no doubt that Hamas had killed them.

Hamas has offered to release the hostages in return for an end to the war, the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the release of a large number of Palestinian prisoners, including high-profile militants.

Izzat al-Rishq, a senior Hamas official, said the hostages would still be alive if Israel had accepted a US-backed ceasefire proposal that Hamas said it had agreed to back in July.

Netanyahu has vowed to continue the war until Hamas is destroyed and says military pressure is needed to bring home the hostages.

US President Joe Biden, who has met with Goldberg-Polin's parents, said he was "devastated and outraged."

"It is as tragic as it is reprehensible," he said. "Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes. And we will keep working around the clock for a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages."

Vice President Kamala Harris said her prayers were with the Goldberg-Polin family and condemned Hamas.

Goldberg-Polin's parents became perhaps the most high-profile relatives of hostages on the international stage.

They met with Biden, Pope Francis and others and addressed the United Nations, urging the release of all hostages.

On August 21, his parents addressed a hushed hall at the Democratic National Convention — after sustained applause and chants of "bring him home."

Some 250 hostages were taken on October 7. Israel now believes that 101 remain in captivity, including 35 who are believed to be dead.

More than 100 were freed during a weeklong ceasefire in November in exchange for the release of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. Eight have been rescued by Israeli forces.

Two previous Israeli operations to free hostages killed scores of Palestinians. Hamas says several hostages have been killed in Israeli airstrikes and failed rescue attempts. Israeli troops mistakenly killed three Israelis who escaped captivity in December.

Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, when they stormed into southern Israel on October 7, attacking army bases and several farming communities.

Israel's retaliatory offensive in Gaza has killed over 40,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, who do not say how many were fighters.

It has displaced the vast majority of Gaza's 2.3 million people, often multiple times, and plunged the besieged territory into a humanitarian catastrophe.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Israel's main labour union calls strike as pressure mounts for hostage deal

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -The head of Israel's biggest labour union called for a general strike on Monday to pressure Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to bring back Israeli hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza, as thousands of protesters took to the streets. The call for a one-day general strike by Arnon Bar-David, whose Histadrut union represents hundreds of thousands of workers, was backed by Israel's main manufacturers and entrepreneurs in the high-tech sector. The alliance of some of the most powerful voices in Israel's economy reflected the scale of public anger over the deaths, announced on Sunday, of six hostages among some 250 people seized by Hamas militants on Oct. 7 last year.

  • Tens of thousands rally in Israel calling for hostage release deal

    The protests come after six hostages taken by Hamas on the 7 October attacks were found dead in Gaza on Sunday.

  • Unions join protesters to pressure Netanyahu to negotiate to free hostages

    Thousands of Israelis took to the streets Sunday night after six more hostages were found dead in Gaza, demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reach a cease-fire with Hamas to bring the remaining captives home. Israel’s largest trade union, the Histadrut, also pressured the government by calling a general strike for Monday which aimed to disrupt major sectors of the economy, including the country’s main airport. FRANCE 24's Irris Makler reports from Jerusalem.

  • Ex-Trump aide claims he’s met only one person who hates former president more than Melania

    ‘The Mooch’ Anthony Scaramucci said he judges people’s hatred of the former president using the ‘Melania standard’

  • Arlington cemetery controversy shines spotlight on Utah Gov. Spencer Cox's sudden embrace of Trump

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A few months ago, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was one of the few prominent Republicans consistently keeping his distance from Donald Trump, whose brash style seemed to be the antithesis of a brand of politics Cox had carefully cultivated that centered on unity and respect.

  • She attended Arlington National Cemetery event at center of Trump controversy. Here’s what she saw

    Former President Donald Trump’s campaign stirred new controversy during a visit to Arlington National Cemetery that was intended to draw attention to the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Christy Shamblin, mother-in-law of Marine Corps. Sgt. Nicole Gee who was killed in the Kabul airport joins CNN to discuss what she saw at the Arlington National Ceremony event.

  • Melania’s plea for Trump to control his swearing flops as he tears into Harris at rally

    Former first lady and Rev Franklin Graham have asked Trump to control his language, he told a crowd in Johnstown, Pennsylvania

  • Conservative Columnist Tells Bemused CNN Host Vance ‘Has Not Had One Misstep’

    Rich Lowry, editor-in-chief of the conservative National Review, told a bemused Chris Wallace in a Saturday appearance on CNN that Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance has essentially run a perfect campaign.In remarks during a panel on The Chris Wallace Show, Lowry first granted Vance “obviously did have a rocky introduction to national life.” Citing the furor surrounding his now-infamous “childless cat ladies” criticism as just one example, Lowry continued to note that Vance is, “not n

  • The GOP Scrambles To Reckon With Trump's Surprise IVF Announcement

    After Trump proposed he'd make insurance companies pay for the costly fertility treatment, Republicans grappled with how to respond.

  • Trump Tests Out Wild Ivanka Claims on Moms for Liberty Crowd

    Donald Trump tested a few new claims about his daughter Ivanka Trump’s role in his presidential administration during a “fireside chat” with Moms for Liberty on Friday night in Washington D.C. In a wide-ranging conversation with co-founder Tiffany Justice—which covered transgender rights, Trump’s Scottish heritage, and Elon Musk—the former president claimed Ivanka gave up “making so much money” on her shoe line to take on a serious role in his administration. “It was so hot,” he said about her s

  • Mystery of ‘Pinnacle Man’ found frozen in a cave solved after nearly five decades

    A nearly five decade long search is now over, officials reveal the identity of a missing man found frozen in a cave along the Appalachian trail.

  • How Biden spent his vacation after six weeks that shook his presidency

    After spending much of the summer under the harshest microscope his career has ever seen, President Joe Biden spent most of the last two weeks out of sight as he prepared for the final act of his political life in what will be a very different end to 2024 than he would have imagined a few months ago.

  • Ukraine's top general says situation 'difficult' around main Russian attack

    Ukraine's top commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Sunday the situation was "difficult" around Russia's main attack, which is focused in eastern Ukraine, but that all the necessary decisions were being taken. Syrskyi did not give the exact location of the main Russian offensive, but earlier both he and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces were targeting the strategically important city of Pokrovsk. Syrskyi said last week he spent several days on the eastern front near Pokrovsk and described fighting there as "exceptionally tough".

  • Israel’s military says six hostages ‘brutally murdered’ in Gaza, including Israeli-American Goldberg-Polin

    Israel’s military said it has recovered the bodies of six hostages killed by Hamas militants in Gaza – including an Israeli-American captive – dealing fresh heartbreak to relatives who fear time is running out for loved ones seized by the militants more than 10 months ago.

  • Latest Trump Crypto Endeavor Exemplifies Family’s Wholehearted Embrace

    (Bloomberg) -- With Donald Trump now championing a decentralized finance platform while pledging to make America the “crypto capital” of the world, all eyes are focused on the growing digital-asset efforts of the former president’s family and associates.Most Read from BloombergA Guide to Urban Swimming in Europe, Beyond the SeineDense Cities With Low Emissions Suffer Most From Air Pollution, Study FindsIntergenerational Housing Could Help Older Adults Combat LonelinessTurkey Plans Istanbul Taxi

  • Trump on Arlington National Cemetery Furor: ‘I Don’t Need Publicity’

    Donald Trump on Friday defended his decision to take photos and video at the graves of fallen soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery, a move his critics slammed as potentially illegal.“I wasn’t doing it—I don’t need publicity,” he said. “I get a lot of publicity. I would like to get a lot less publicity.”In fact, the former president, whose career was built on publicity, improbably claimed: “I would hire a public relations agent to get less publicity.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily

  • Russia says it will change nuclear doctrine because of Western role in Ukraine

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia will make changes to its doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons in response to what it regards as Western escalation in the war in Ukraine, state media quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Sunday. The existing nuclear doctrine, set out in a decree by President Vladimir Putin in 2020, says Russia may use nuclear weapons in the event of a nuclear attack by an enemy or a conventional attack that threatens the existence of the state. Some hawks among Russia's military analysts have urged Putin to lower the threshold for nuclear use in order to "sober up" Russia's enemies in the West.

  • Schiff: Jan. 6 gala is ‘green light to further violence’

    Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff tells CNN’s Dana Bash that the January 6 gala at Trump’s golf course “shows you that, for Donald Trump, he could give a damn about the country, about the Constitution, about the oath of office.”

  • Fires at Russian energy plants after Ukraine drone attacks

    Ukraine has launched a wave of overnight drone attacks on Russia, including near the capital Moscow.

  • Six hostages' bodies found in Gaza, including American Hersh Goldberg-Polin

    The bodies of six Hamas-held hostages were recovered by Israeli Defense Forces in a tunnel under the Gaza city of Rafah, including 23-year-old <span>Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, the military said Sunday i