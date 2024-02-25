Families of Captured Ukrainian Soldiers Gather on Invasion Anniversary

Family members of Ukrainian soldiers being held in Russian captivity gathered in Lviv on February 24, to mark two years since Russia invaded Ukraine, according to US-funded news outlet Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).

Footage shows mothers, wives, and children of the Ukrainian soldiers gathered in front of the Taras Shevchenko monument in Lviv, Ukraine, waving Ukrainian flags and displaying photos of their loved ones.

According to RFE/RL, an estimated 300 people gathered at the rally.

“Bring the heroes back home! Freedom for the defenders of Mariupol,” the crowd chanted, according to a translation by the outlet. Credit: RFE/RL via Storyful