Families forced to flee amid far-Right violence

Families have been forced to flee from violent disorder in Liverpool, as far-Right clashes continue across the country.

Police in Liverpool said an “afternoon of unashamed disorder and violence” potentially put members of the public, including children, at risk.

“We have heard reports of families having to run away from the area, some of whom had brought children to see the Disney Princess cruise ship docked nearby,” said police.

“We can confirm two officers have been taken to hospital, one with a suspected broken nose and another with a suspected broken jaw.”

Liverpool City region Mayor Steve Rotheram said in a statement: “Let’s call this out for what it is: mindless thuggery by people looking for an excuse to spew hatred and carry out acts of violence.

“Families and tourists chased through the streets. Children traumatised. And the very police who ran towards the scene in Southport now subjected to assault and abuse.

“It’s not on - especially while our region is still trying to come to terms with Monday’s tragic events.

“These scenes shame our city and those responsible deserve to feel the full weight of the law.”

Clashes have also broken out in Manchester, Hull, Belfast, Stoke and Blackpool.

02:24 AM BST

01:13 AM BST

Update on arrests in Bristol

Police in Bristol made 14 arrests because of violent disorder in the city centre which Avon and Somerset Police described as “completely unacceptable”.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen said in a statement: “Some of the scenes we saw in Bristol tonight were completely unacceptable.

“We will always facilitate peaceful and lawful protests, however the behaviour from a minority of people tonight crossed the line.

“Fourteen people have been arrested for various offences and there will be further arrests over the coming days as we work to identify those responsible for this disorder. Make no mistake - they will face the full force of the law for their thuggery.

“I’d like to thank officers, including those who have come from other forces, for their commitment to protecting the public and also our partners for all their support.”

12:09 AM BST

Library set on fire

Fire has engulfed the Spellow Hub in Liverpool, a library which also provides all-abilities support and helps people find work and study opportunities.

A number of people were seen trying to gain access to the building on County Road before the fire started, the Liverpool Echo reports.

The library is 300 metres from a mosque which is believed to be where rioters are targeting.

11:04 PM BST

An update on Liverpool arrests

Merseyside Police said officers have now arrested 11 people over the Liverpool city centre disorder.

The force said more will follow once officers have trawled CCTV, bodycam and camera phone footage.

11:02 PM BST

Police: People will try and do this again in the coming days

A person throws a beer keg at a police car in Bristol - Justin Tallis/AFP

More disorder is likely in the coming days, police have said.

Chief Constable BJ Harrington, who speaks on public order for the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said in a statement: “This week we have seen appalling behaviour that in no way shows compassion or respect for the little girls who were killed and injured last week. It shows no respect for our communities, and it will be stopped.

“We know people will try and do this again in the coming days and policing has been and will continue to be ready.

“There are 130 extra units in place across the country, meaning almost 4,000 extra public order-trained officers to deploy.

“So if you’re planning to cause trouble and disorder our message is very simple - we’ll be watching you. Anyone committing a criminal offence will be detained and brought before the courts.

“In recent days we have seen criminals masquerading as protesters, causing senseless destruction.

“These people are not protesters, they’re violent thugs - and many have already been arrested and charged.”

Police officers with dogs face crowds in Bristol - Justin Tallis/AFP

10:56 PM BST

Staffordshire Police make 10 arrests

Staffordshire Police said 10 people, all male and aged between 15 and 52, had been arrested on suspicion of offences including assault, violent disorder and racial or religious threatening behaviour.

The force said two men at the centre of online claims that they had been stabbed had actually been hurt when a blunt instrument was thrown in the air.

They were in hospital on Saturday night and police said their injuries were not serious.

Three police officers suffered minor injuries.

10:53 PM BST

Pictured: Police stand guard outside a hotel housing asylum seekers

Police officers stand guard outside a hotel housing asylum seekers to protect the premises in Bristol - Justin Tallis/AFP

10:50 PM BST

Further violence in Liverpool

There was further violence in Liverpool as youths began pelting police cars on Saturday night.

Officers had responded to information about a mob planning to close a mosque in the Walton area.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: “We can confirm there is a significant police presence on County Road in Walton as a result of people being involved in serious violent disorder this evening.

“Officers were deployed to the area following information about a planned disorder close to a mosque.

“Shortly after 9pm, a number of people including youths began throwing objects at police vehicles.

“A wheelie bin was also set alight and extinguished by Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.

“A Section 60 order is in place across Liverpool this evening, until 8.40pm on Sunday, giving officers extra powers to stop and search people suspected of carrying weapons or planning criminality.”

Many of the protesters in Bristol had dispersed by 10pm, leaving only around a dozen who congregated in a car park in Redcliff Street, opposite a hotel that has been used to house asylum seekers. A large police presence remained in the area.

10:39 PM BST

Business set on fire as fresh violence breaks out in Belfast

Smoke is seen in Sandy Row, Belfast - Caoimhe O'Connell

A business was set on fire in Belfast on Saturday night as fresh disorder broke out in the city.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) was maintaining a presence in the Donegall Road area in the south of the city where several cars and a number of bins were also set alight.

During violence earlier in the day, businesses were attacked after an anti-immigration group moved through the city.

Giving an update on Saturday night, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are dealing with ongoing disorder in the Donegall Road area of south Belfast tonight.

“This disorder has resulted in a business premises being set on fire.

“The public should avoid the Donegall Road and Sandy Row areas.”

A vehicle is set alight in Belfast - David Young

Earlier in the day, police mounted a significant security operation during a lengthy confrontation between anti-Islamic protesters and those taking part in an anti-racist rally at Belfast City Hall during which fireworks and other missiles were thrown.

People taking part in the anti-Islam demonstration then travelled towards the university area of the city where there were clashes with residents of the Lower Ormeau area.

A business was attacked in the Botanic area of the city and windows were smashed at a hotel.

A number of social messages during the week had been shared asking for people to gather and block roads in the greater Belfast area and elsewhere in the wake of the murders of three young children in Southport.

10:10 PM BST

‘Significant number of arrests’ in Lancashire

Police have arrested 20 people in Lancashire, with the biggest disorder seen in Blackpool.

There were also disturbances in Preston and Blackburn.

Assistant Chief Constable Phil Davies said: “We have today made a significant number of arrests following tension in Blackpool and some minor disruption in parts of Preston and Blackburn.

”In Blackpool, we have witnessed some mindless thuggery from individuals, who we believe to be from outside of the county, intent on causing issues in our communities.

”We have also seen some small pockets of tension elsewhere in the county.”

09:55 PM BST

Business set on fire in Belfast

Police in Northern Ireland said a business has been set on fire in Belfast as disorder continues in the city.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are dealing with ongoing disorder in the Donegall Road area of south Belfast tonight.

“This disorder has resulted in a business premises being set on fire.

“The public should avoid the Donegall Road and Sandy Row areas.”

09:45 PM BST

Hundreds clash in Liverpool, objects thrown at police

Police officers protect themselves from bricks thrown at them in Liverpool - Peter Powell/AFP

Police in Liverpool have condemned violence and disorder in the city centre, with officers having “put themselves in harm’s way” to protect the community.

In a statement, police described how violent clashes unfolded.

“A group formed at 2pm at the Pier Head, with approximately 750 people in attendance. Soon after, as a counter group, also made up of approximately 750 people, approached and objects were thrown at police officers and their vehicles.

“A number of people set off fire extinguishers and threw various items including bricks and bottles at officers. An officer on a police motorbike was pushed from his bike and assaulted.

“We have heard reports of families having to run away from the area, some of whom had brought children to see the Disney Princess cruise ship docked nearby.

“A kiosk in Liverpool One and a phone shop on Church Street were damaged, broken into and looted,” said police.

“We can confirm two officers have been taken to hospital, one with a suspected broken nose and another with a suspected broken jaw.”

Police have arrested six people so far. Officers remained in the city centre on Saturday evening to monitor the situation.

People react as a police officer falls while facing protesters throwing bricks and beverage cans in Liverpool - Peter Powell/AFP

08:58 PM BST

More arrests made as police investigate clashes in Sunderland

More arrests have been made as police investigations continue into violent disorder in north-east England earlier this week.

“Doors have been put in” by officers hunting suspects involved in clashes in Sunderland, Northumbria Police said.

Warrants were carried out in the city centre and the Ford Estate area, the force added.

Two people were arrested: a woman aged 43 on suspicion of violent disorder, and a man aged 55 on suspicion of provoking violence.

It brings the total number arrested by the force in relation to Friday’s disorder to 12.

Chief Superintendent Mark Hall said: “Make no mistake, if you were involved last night expect to be met with the full force of the law.”

Meanwhile, nearly 20 people have been arrested over violent scenes in Hartlepool earlier this week, Cleveland Police said.

Some have already been charged and appeared at court where several of them were further remanded in custody until early September.

08:52 PM BST

Police respond to violence in Bristol

A police dog bites a protester in Bristol - Justin Tallis/AFP

Police said they had made multiple arrests because of violent disorder in Bristol city centre.

Avon and Somerset Police said: “Some of the behaviour we have seen is completely unacceptable and we will use all the powers available to us to deal with it.”

There was a large police presence in the centre of Bristol as a protest got under way. They had gathered at Castle Park following a campaign on social media with the tags “enough is enough” and “stop the boats”.

A counter-protest organised by those opposed to the far-Right was also taking place at the same time. Both groups were on Victoria St but divided by the Bristol Bridge and dozens of police officers in riot gear.

Mounted officers were also on duty, as were dog handlers.

A group dispersed from the city centre and headed to the Mercure Bristol Hotel at Redcliff, which has been used to house asylum seekers.

08:26 PM BST

Pictured: Looting in Manchester

A Sainsbury's shop looted in Manchester

08:21 PM BST

Pictured: Officer tended to by colleagues

Police officers tend to a colleague after a face-off with protesters in Liverpool - AFP

08:19 PM BST

Far-Right protest and counter-protest escalating in Bristol

Clashes have broken out in Bristol

08:05 PM BST

Police clearing crowds in Liverpool

Police in Liverpool are clearing crowds from the city centre, charging at masked youths in the shopping district.

Some clashing with officers are believed to be linked to the earlier protest but others involved are young black or Asian men or youths unlikely to have attended the far-Right protest earlier.

Police are recommending businesses in Liverpool city centre close for the time being amid the disorder.

07:31 PM BST

Watch: Running battles in Liverpool

07:18 PM BST

Rioters target shops in Hull

Footage on social media appears to show a group of rioters targeting shops in Hull.

A Shoezone, Greggs and a Specsavers were both seen with smashed windows while small fires could be seen outside the front of the shops.

Groups of men with face coverings could also be seen throwing stones at other buildings.

Shoezone in Hull on fire

06:37 PM BST

Home Secretary: We cannot stand for thuggery on our streets

Yvette Cooper has said “we cannot stand for this kind of thuggery or criminal disorder on our streets”.

Speaking to broadcasters she said she had been “talking to MPs across the country” and “that work will continue” when asked whether Parliament should be recalled over the disorder.

The Home Secretary said: “I’ve already been talking to MPs across the country and making sure that they and their constituencies are also able to hear from the local police and to work with local communities.

“That work will continue, it’s really important that local representatives also local community leaders are involved working with the police.

“But the bottom line here is we cannot stand for this kind of thuggery or criminal disorder on our streets.”

06:07 PM BST

Four arrested in Stoke after unrest

Four men have been arrested in Stoke-on-Trent after far-Right groups clashed with counter-protesters.

In a statement Staffordshire Police said: “Four men have been arrested in connection with the disorder and are currently in custody for questioning.

“A number of protesters have dispersed from the location while a large-scale policing presence with specialist public order resources remain in the area.

“A section 34 dispersal notice has also been authorised, allowing police to disperse people who may return to the area.”

Police also denied that there had been a stabbing, countering claims made on social media.

The force added: “We can confirm a man was injured after being hit by a blunt object that was thrown. His injuries are not thought to be serious and he has been taken to hospital for treatment.”

05:57 PM BST

Home Secretary: Rioters will “pay the price”

The Home Secretary has said rioters engaging in violent disorder “will pay the price”.

Yvette Cooper told broadcasters: “Criminal violence and disorder has no place on Britain’s streets.

“We’ve been clear to the police that they have our full backing in taking the strongest possible action against perpetrators, including making sure that there are more prosecutors, there are sufficient prison places and also that the courts stand ready because anyone who engages in this kind of disorder needs to be clear that they will pay the price.”

05:52 PM BST

Sir Keir Starmer: Police have my full support to take “all necessary action” against extremists

Sir Keir Starmer has said police have his “full support” to take action against “extremists” attempting to “sow hate” by intimidating communities.

Following emergency talks with ministers over the unrest in parts of England, the Prime Minister said he backs the police to take “all necessary action to keep our streets safe.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said she would work with forces to help ensure “consequences, arrests and prosecutions” for those responsible.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “This afternoon the Prime Minister convened senior Ministers including the Deputy Prime Minister, Home Secretary, Justice Secretary and the Policing Minister to discuss the incidents of public disorder and unrest we have seen in towns and cities in recent days.

“Addressing the scenes of disorder we have seen today, the Prime Minister set out that the police have our full support to take action against extremists on our streets who are attacking police officers, disrupting local businesses and attempting to sow hate by intimidating communities.

They added: “The Prime Minister ended by saying the right to freedom of expression and the violent disorder we have seen are two very different things. He said there is no excuse for violence of any kind and reiterated that the government backs the police to take all necessary action to keep our streets safe.”

05:43 PM BST

Criminal damage after anti-immigration demonstration in Belfast

Police in Northern Ireland said they are treating reports of criminal damage after an anti-immigration demonstration in Belfast as hate crimes.

Violence flared and businesses were attacked after the protest moved through the city.

Chief Superintendent Stephen Murray said: “We have dealt with a number of protest sites across Northern Ireland today, including a significant protest and counter-protest at Belfast City Hall.

“We continue to deal with protest activity and sporadic disorder in the south Belfast area and are aware of a number of reports of criminal damage which we are currently treating as hate crimes. An investigation has commenced and to date we have made two arrests.

“We would like to thank the community for their patience in respect of the disruption they faced and also place on record our support for the community leaders who worked to resolve the situation.”

05:09 PM BST

Police officers injured in Hull

Three police officers have been injured in clashes with far-Right groups in Hull.

Humberside police said four people have been arrested in the city centre and officers are continuing to deal with antisocial behaviour and disorder.

Chief Superintendent Darren Wildbore said: “Our officers have faced eggs and bottles being thrown and have made four arrests relating to public order offences. We have also issued a dispersal order for the area and there will remain a visible police presence as they remain in the area to protect the safety of those in the community.

05:05 PM BST

Watch: Leeds clashes

04:58 PM BST

Police officers injured dealing with riots in Liverpool

Multiple police officers have been injured dealing with “serious disorder” in Liverpool city centre, Merseyside Police have said.

In a statement the force added: “This behaviour, which puts the public and our officers in harms way, will not be tolerated. And we will be arresting those responsible”.

04:38 PM BST

Tensions rise in Blackpool

Far-Right protestors have clashed with a group of punks who have gathered in Blackpool for the annual Rebellion festival

The two groups have been separated by police as one side chanted “we want our country back”.

Counter-protesters returned with shouts of “Nazi s*** off our streets” as bottles were thrown and minor skirmishes broke out.

One woman holding a placard saying “Thugs (and) racists not welcome” had it torn from her hands as crowds pushed from the town hall to the Metropole hotel.

04:20 PM BST

Clashes break out in Nottingham

Protesters with St George’s and union flags in Nottingham’s Market Square have been met with counter-protesters chanting “racist scum off our streets” and “Nazis not welcome”.

Scuffles broke out as opposing groups faced each other on King Street at about 3pm, with bottles and other items thrown from both sides.

Chants of “England until I die” and “Tommy Robinson” were drowned out by boos from the counter-protesters.

04:10 PM BST

Far-Right chases member of public

Police in Liverpool stood in a line as protestors hurled bricks at them.

At one point a member of the public stood between holding out his arms in the hope it would stop the missiles.

Far-Right groups continued pelting bricks and chased the man calling him a rat

03:56 PM BST

Liverpool: Police pelted with bricks

Far-Right groups in Liverpool are now hurling bricks at police vans after hacking them from the wall of a nearby building, reports Neil Johnston.

A protester hurls a brick towards police officers in Liverpool - AFP

Police in Liverpool make several arrests as they clash with anti-immigration groups - Chris Neill

03:52 PM BST

Crowds hurl missiles at police in Liverpool

Police are now retreating back towards the Liver building as a crowd moves towards them hurling missiles, reports Neil Johnston, Senior Reporter.

They then charged back at protestors who cheered as an object appeared to strike an officer.

A woman was seen lying on the ground after being knocked over in the latest scuffle.

03:46 PM BST

Watch: Far-Right scuffles with police in Manchester

03:39 PM BST

Running battles in Liverpool

Police and anti-immigration groups are now engaged in running battles around 500 yards from the Liver building.

They are separated from anti-fascist protestors but are hurling missiles and scuffling with police.

03:33 PM BST

Liverpool: Policeman on motorbike attacked by mob

A police officer on a motorbike has been attacked by a mob as he attempted to close the road, writes Neil Johnston, Senior Reporter.

He was knocked from his bike as he was descended on by attackers.

The officer appears to be uninjured and has remounted his bike after anti-immigration groups were charged by riot police.

03:28 PM BST

Pictured: Far-Right clashes with police in Manchester

Police clash with right wing protesters in Piccadilly Gardens - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Europe

Anti-immigration protestors faced down by riot police in Manchester - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Europe

03:24 PM BST

Far-Right clashes with police in Liverpool

Far-Right groups in Liverpool have scuffled with police officers twice as the crowd continues to build.

Riot police have deployed riot shields and dogs to push them back and extend the line stopping them from surrounding counter protestors.

Police briefly charged at demonstrators after they hurled missiles at officers.

03:12 PM BST

Liverpool: far-Right groups chant ‘Stop the boats!’

Anti-immigration groups in Liverpool are handing out leaflets saying “This is our city” and chanting “Save our kids”.

They also chanted: “Stop the boats!”

A woman on the other side screamed “There are children here” as a missile was hurled into the crowd.

Anti-fascist protestors have been chanting “Nazi scum, off our streets.”

02:57 PM BST

Hundreds of protesters assemble in Liverpool

Hundreds of protestors have turned up outside Liverpool’s Liver building on the city’s docks, writes Neil Johnston, Senior Reporter.

Anti-immigration groups carrying British flags are being kept apart from anti-fascist counter-demonstrators by police.

Police dogs have been deployed to control the crowds and a surveillance plane is circling overhead.

02:38 PM BST

Manchester: Police push back anti-immigration agitators

As tensions rose in Manchester police pushed back a section of far-Right supporters attempting to reach the anti-fascist march.

Video footage showed officers holding the marchers apart and one man being arrested after being bundled to the ground with another marched to a police van. One far-Right supporter was seen giving the Nazi salute.

Others shouted “get out”, “f*** off” and “who the f*** is Allah?” to a small group of young Muslim women who were led away for their own safety by police.

Police clash with Right-wing protesters in Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Europe

02:35 PM BST

Stoke: Missiles pelted at counter-protestors

Footage appeared to show far-Right agitators pelting stones and fireworks in the direction of police and counter protestors in Stoke.

A crowd of around 30 people, mostly men, were seen in a standoff with what appeared to be counter-protesters. The two groups were separated by around 20 yards, with a police van in between.

Some of the far-Right group gesticulated in a threatening manner while others hurled missiles at the counter-protesters.

Gareth Snell, MP for Stoke-on-Trent, said: “Today, political extremists will be in our city. They are here not because they are concerned about our city or the people who live here.

“They are here for one thing. To spread division and sow the seeds of hate. To create chaos among neighbours and attack our values of peace, tolerance and respect. They do this to further their own cause – with no concern for the damage and destruction they leave behind.”

Mr Snell urged the people of Stoke-on-Trent “not to be taken in by these far-Right extremists”.

He added: “Our message to the far-Right extremists is simple. You are not welcome in Stoke-on-Trent.”

02:16 PM BST

Britain needs to be recivilised – the Victorians prove that it can be done

Few of us over the last few days can have escaped a sickening feeling that something terrible was happening in Britain, writes Robert Tombs.

Most horrific was the nightmarish killing of children in Southport. A series of events – some connected, some coincidental (the violent affray in Southend) – recall Yeats’s alarming vision from the 1920s: “Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world/ The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere/ The ceremony of innocence is drowned.”

The ceremony of innocence: little girls dancing. Nothing could more deeply outrage every instinct of right and decency than the act of taking a kitchen knife to those vulnerable and trusting souls.

02:00 PM BST

Tension rising in Manchester

As tensions rose in Manchester, police pushed back a section of far-Right supporters attempting to reach the anti-fascist march.

Video footage showed officers holding the marchers apart and one man being arrested after being bundled to the ground, with another marched to a police van. One far-Right supporter was seen giving the Nazi salute.

Others shouted “get out”, “f*** off” and “who the f*** is Allah?” to a small group of young Muslim women who were led away for their own safety by police.

01:45 PM BST

Belfast: Fireworks launched at counter protestors

Police vehicles and officers in riot gear formed a barrier between the two groups as fireworks and other missiles were thrown amid tense exchanges.

Officers were seen arresting one man, who was taken away in a Police Service of Northern Ireland car.

Police stand guard at Belfast's Islamic Centre after anti-immigration and anti-racism protesters clashed at City Hall - Declan Roughan / Press Eye

01:30 PM BST

Sunderland rioters tried to smash gravestones to use as missiles, says priest

A priest at Sunderland Minster said yobs who tried to smash a gravestone to use as missiles during widespread disorder in the city were guilty of “an act of sacrilege”.

The Rev Jacqui Tyson said a colleague reported seeing youths in the graveyard of the Minster, close to where a car was overturned and set on fire, and where police were attacked with fire extinguishers.

She said: “They were trying to break up one of the graves in the Minster.

“My colleague and his friend saw them and chased them off. They then locked the gates so no-one else could access the graveyard.

“It’s an act of sacrilege to disturb someone’s gravestone. It’s also remarkably lacking in common sense – have you tried to pick up a gravestone?”

01:29 PM BST

Riot police deployed as Britain braces for more unrest

Riot police have been deployed as planned protests have begun across Britain, after a night of “unforgivable” violence in Sunderland.

The far-Right has drawn condemnation from MPs across the political spectrum after disorder in London, Manchester, Southport, Sunderland and Hartlepool over the past three days.

Greater Manchester Police said a dispersal notice had been authorised for the city centre to deal with planned demonstrations on Saturday.

Officers also mounted a significant security operation in Belfast city centre, after a small group of anti-Islam protesters gathered at the front of City Hall, chanting “Islam Out”.

12:39 PM BST

Anti-Islam protestors assemble in Belfast

Hundreds of people stood in opposition to anti-Islam protestors outside Belfast City Hall on Saturday.

A small group of anti-Islamic protesters chanted “Islam out” and unfurled union flags across the road from a larger anti-racism rally.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) previously said it was aware of social media posts calling for anti-Islam protests, including “specific calls to block roads using women and children”.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said anti-Islamic protests would be “policed effectively” if they do materialise.

A number of Christian church leaders in Northern Ireland also released statements condemning calls for protests.

12:26 PM BST

Sunderland residents ‘ashamed’ of riots

A Sunderland resident who took part in clean-up efforts has said he is “ashamed and “embarrassed” after disorder broke out in his home city on Friday.

Brett Redmayne, 43, saw the aftermath of the riots on Saturday morning after a police station was set alight. Photos on social media also showed a blackened Citizens Advice Bureau office which appeared to have caught fire.

Mr Redmayne said: “The atmosphere around the city with the hundreds that showed up was one of support and unity.

“These people who rioted don’t speak for Sunderland and we are ashamed and embarrassed. This morning, though, we all wanted to show support and help clean the city.”

12:05 PM BST

‘Anti-racism’ counter-protesters march through Manchester

In Manchester thousands of anti-racist protesters marched through the city centre on Saturday morning with trade union banners and placards reading “Oppose Tommy Robinson” and “No to Racism. No to Fascism”, writes Patrick Sawer, Senior Reporter.

The marchers assembled in Piccadilly Gardens, while police kept watch over a few hundred far-Right supporters gathered nearby.

The counter-protest was called after violence broke out in Manchester – outside the Holiday Inn on Oldham Road – and in other English cities, with fears that more would follow over the weekend.

Similar anti-fascist protests were taking place in cities around the country, including Blackburn, Leicester, Liverpool and Nottingham.

Police officers stand guard as people participate in a protest in Manchester - Manon Cruz/Reuters

Samira Ali, the national organiser for Stand Up to Racism, which is coordinating many of the counter-protests, said the far-Right cannot be “left to fester, or go unopposed”.

She said: “What demoralises [far-Right protesters] on the day is people standing together as a broad mass movement and fighting back. The far Right might think they’re part of something bigger, but we know that we are in fact the majority, and we’re trying to mobilise that this weekend.”

Tommy Robinson, co-founder of the English Defence League, has called for a “peaceful revolution” as far-Right unrest continues to spread across the country.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Robinson also told his followers not to be “angry” with individual police officers but to instead focus their ire on the “people pulling their strings”, after a spate of attacks on police in recent days.

The Telegraph has contacted Robinson for a comment.

Police hold back anti-racism counter protesters at Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Europe

11:49 AM BST

Manchester: Police issue dispersal order

A dispersal notice has been authorised across Manchester city centre in order to assist police in dealing with protests, Greater Manchester Police has said.

The section 34 notice will mean officers have powers to seize any item used in the commission of anti-social behaviour until 7pm on Saturday.

Chief Insp Natasha Evans said: “These powers have been authorised to make sure we can continue to provide and facilitate the right to any peaceful protests that have been organised.

A Section 34 dispersal notice has been authorised across Manchester City Centre for the duration of today (03/08/2024).



Officers have extra powers to deal with anti-social behaviour in areas highlighted in the map until 7pm this evening.



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/FsetN6rIwg pic.twitter.com/6PYCUu7Wmy — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) August 3, 2024

“Our officers will be able to instruct and advise anyone who is causing or very likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to leave an area immediately.

“People have a legal right to participate in peaceful protest, however where people are intent on breaking the law, we will take action.”

11:05 AM BST

Pictured: Unrest in Manchester

Police form a divide between far-Right agitators (foreground) and counter-protestors (behind) at Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Europe

Far-right agitators take part in a protest at Piccadilly Gardens on August 3, 2024 in Manchester - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Europe

10:38 AM BST

Police station set on fire

Kim McGuinness, the Mayor of the North East, has confirmed that a police station was set on fire in the Sunderland disorder.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Ms McGuinness said: “I have spoken this morning to the chief constable of Northumbria Police and I’m very grateful to them. What they had to put up with was real sustained violence.

“We have seen police injured, we’ve seen 10 people so far arrested but I very much hope that we’ll see more of that throughout the day.”

She added: “You can see there’s really significant damage, they’ve set fire to a police station, to cars, they’ve looted shops, they’ve abused people in the street, they’ve attacked police officers and Sunderland will be feeling the effect of that.”

10:01 AM BST

Jenrick: People have ‘legitimate concerns’ over mass migration

Robert Jenrick, the Tory leadership hopeful, said he did not regret the language he and his party used over immigration.

Asked whether he regretted using the slogan “stop the boats” and similar language, the former Home Office minster told the BBC’s Today programme: “No absolutely not. I think you’re looking at this in completely the wrong way.”

He added: “There are concerns amongst millions of people in our country – legitimate concerns – about mass migration, about illegal migration.

“You do not channel those concerns through violence, obviously. But neither should we as politicians or indeed you as the media brush those concerns under the carpet, because that only makes the problem worse.”

It was put to him that the Tory government he served in oversaw a record-breaking high in net migration, to which he replied: “I was the minister who argued consistently to reduce the number of people coming here illegally.”

09:51 AM BST

Sunderland volunteers begin clean-up after riot

Members of the community have stepped forward to begin clearing up the riot-ravaged streets of Sunderland following a night of far-Right violence, writes Patrick Sawer, Senior Reporter.

A huge clear-up operation was under way on Saturday, with residents rolling up their sleeves and pitching in to clear away the debris.

One commented that “for every negative, there is a positive”, adding they wanted to show people the “true” face of Sunderland.

Sunderland Central MP Lewis Atkinson lends his support as clean up work begins in Sunderland - Raoul Dixon / NNP

Men and women of different ages arrived with brooms and spades to begin the clean-up in the streets around the police station targeted and set on fire by the rioters.

Some wore Sunderland AFC team shirts to disassociate themselves from the right wing groups, such as the Lads Alliance and English Defence League, who have drawn some of their support from football fans.

Clean up work begins as local residents start to restore order to the streets of Sunderland - Raoul Dixon / NNP

Sunderland AFC condemned the violence in a post on X, formerly Twitter, and said the city “will forever be for all”.

The club said: “Tonight’s shameful scenes do not represent our culture, our history, or our people.

“Our great city is built on togetherness and acceptance, and Sunderland will forever be for all. We are stronger as one community. Now. Then. Always.”

Lewis Atkinson, MP for Sunderland Central, joined the crowd of volunteers as the clean-up work began.

Mr Atkinson said the violence began after messages spread on social media groups urging people to gather in town centres, in the wake of the Southport stabbings .

09:28 AM BST

Southport murder suspect appeared in BBC Children in Need video

The 17 year-old accused of murdering three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport appeared in a BBC Children in Need video, it can be revealed, writes Connor Stringer, Senior Reporter.

Axel Rudakubana, who is alleged to have carried out the knife attack on Monday, dressed as Doctor Who in the 2018 fundraising clip.

In the video, the then 11 year-old starred alongside four child actors dressed as other incarnations of the Doctor.

Read the full report here.

09:09 AM BST

Jenrick: If there’s a case for banning EDL, Government should consider it

Robert Jenrick, the Tory leadership hopeful, has condemned “far-Right” organising of riots across the country and said “if there is a case” for proscribing the EDL it should be “considered”.

He said the violence across the country must be “condemned unequivocally across the political spectrum”.

Asked by BBC Radio 4’s Today programme whether he would also condemn the far-Right organising as part of the disorder, Mr Jenrick said: “Yes, absolutely. That there are elements of the far Right apparently involved in these protests - we need to ensure that the police have all the support that they need.”

Repeatedly pressed on whether the EDL should be proscribed given former supporters appeared to be involved in the violence, he said: “If it meets the threshold for proscription, which is a high mark, then it definitely needs to be considered.”

08:53 AM BST

‘Think very, very carefully’ before protesting

A former police chief constable has urged people considering attending protests across the UK to “think very, very carefully before you go” about whether they want to “cause further pain and heartache to those beautiful little girls’ families”.

Sue Sim, former chief constable of Northumbria Police, said the police were “well-trained” in disorder and would act and arrest those involved.

“This incident is being used by people of an apparent far-right tendency to create mass disorder across this country all I can say is shame on you,” Ms Sim said.

“Those beautiful children’s deaths should not allow such violent disorder to occur,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.