Families of four killed in M6 car crash pay tribute to ‘beloved’ victims, including brothers aged 7 and 15

The families of four people killed in a head-on car crash on the M6 have paid tributes to their loved ones, including two “beloved” young brothers aged seven and 15.

The fatal collision shortly after 4pm last Tuesday came after reports of a Skoda travelling southwards on the northbound carriageway of the M6, which was then involved in a head-on collision with a Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota has now been formally identified as 42-year-old Jaroslaw Rossa, of Kilvaxter Drive in Glasgow. Two of his sons, Dominic Rossa, aged seven, and Filip Rossa, aged 15, were also in the car.

All three were killed, along with fellow passenger Jade McEnroe, a 33-year-old of Kilmuir Road in Glasgow, whose seven-year-old son Arran remains in hospital with serious injuries.

In tribute to her sons, their mother Kamila said: “We are heartbroken at the passing of our beloved angels – Filip and Dominic.

“Filip was very intelligent, sensitive and full of love. We will never forget his smile, open arms, and the words “tuli, tuli” (hugs, hugs). He was fascinated by computer games but also incredibly good at chess. He loved chemistry and dreamed of studying at the University of Glasgow.

“Dominic was always smiling, very resolute and sociable. He was extremely caring, always thinking of others first, and the first to help if someone was in trouble. Always surrounded by a group of friends of all ages.

“He loved dinosaurs and Pokémon, but most of all he loved penguins and dreamed of adopting one.

“Our lives will never be the same again.”

Paying tribute to their daughter, Jade’s parents said “Our beloved daughter Jade, you are so loved, and we will miss you every day. You are a very much-loved mummy to Arran.”

Arran, who was also in the vehicle, remains in hospital after the fatal crash last week.

His father said: “I would like to thank everyone for their kind messages, to the emergency services and the members of the public that assisted at the scene.”

More follows on this breaking news report...