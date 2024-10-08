Families, friends remember the 5 people killed in Goshen Twp. crash

WCPO - Cincinnati Scripps

Five people were killed in the crash: 25-year-old Mathew Penny, 19-year-old Chloe Love, 18-year-old Dezmen Jernigan, 43-year-old Dustin McDole and 41-year-old Andrea Iery.

Latest Stories