Families, friends remember the 5 people killed in Goshen Twp. crash

A Halifax woman convicted in the murder of Loretta Saunders has been granted a 30-day, unescorted absence from prison to help her prepare for the potential end of her time in custody.Victoria Lea Henneberry, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in April 2015 and was given an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 10 years.With that date fast approaching, the Parole Board of Canada has granted Henneberry a 30-day pass so she can live in a halfway house, attend programs and do