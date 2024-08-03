Families gather at Cincinnati Zoo to raise awareness and funding to fight congenital heart failure

CBC

For Forrest Sandifer, centre, news of his pregnancy came as a surprise to him and his partner, Bran. But little Lupin's arrival made the challenges worth it. (Submitted by Forrest Sandifer)Last year, Forrest Sandifer of St. John's wasn't feeling well. He was having stomach issues and found no answers and no relief after multiple doctor visits.After blood work and other tests, his physician started talking about what some fear most: cancer. Specifically, a pituitary gland tumour.Further testing a