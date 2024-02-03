Families gather in downtown Orlando to cheer on runners in US Olympic Marathon trials
Families gather in downtown Orlando to cheer on runners in US Olympic Marathon trials
Families gather in downtown Orlando to cheer on runners in US Olympic Marathon trials
The Lightning star finished dead last, and it wasn't hard to understand why.
Tua Tagovailoa can only take the "Paramount Mountain" gang so high. Patrick Stewart — and Creed — can take them higher.
Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills finally got the better of Tom Brady at something.
A FanDuel commercial featuring Carl Weathers that was set to air on Super Bowl Sunday is now being adjusted following the actor’s death. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Carl Weathers,” the company said in a statement obtained by TVLine. “Throughout his life, Carl was an iconic talent who had a …
Jeopardy! contestant and Whitby, Ont., resident Juveria Zaheer crushed an all-Canadian category called 'Canadians Invade Our Living Rooms!'
MONTREAL — Injuries have plagued Sean Monahan's career, but the Winnipeg Jets are confident in his ability to stay healthy. The Montreal Canadiens traded Monahan to the Jets on Friday in exchange for a first-round pick in this year's NHL draft and a conditional third-round pick in 2027. Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff downplayed concerns about Monahan's durability, saying that every player faces the possibility of injury. "Players get injured that's the nature of the game," he said. "You
The singer is dating Jason's younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce
Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is no longer on the injured list, but whether he’ll play against the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII remains to beseen.
Lewis Hamilton surprised Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff when he broke the news over breakfast that he was leaving the F1 team for Ferrari but there is “no grudge” between them, Wolff said Friday. Wolff said he had heard rumors that Hamilton might leave but didn't know for sure until the F1 great confirmed it in a meeting over breakfast on Wednesday at Wolff's home in Oxford, England. Hamilton is leaving Mercedes at the end of the upcoming season to join Ferrari for 2025 in a move announced Thursday.
While talking to reporters, the Grammy winner joked his friend was "lying" when he told him he was taking a "microdose"
TORONTO (AP) — Connor McDavid won the NHL All-Star Skills competition Friday night, taking home the $1 million prize while showing once again why he is considered the best hockey player in the world. The reigning and three-time MVP dominated the competition he helped the league and players union revive after thinking in previous years it had gotten “a little gimmicky, a little out there.” With his assist, it went back to the basics, and McDavid was dominant. "I thought it was a fun event," McDav
"It was nice to get off the jump, just get going and play good golf," Rahm said of his 5-under debut.
Christian McCaffrey's mom said Super Bowl suites are too costly for her 'money bags' son. But her future daughter-in-law, Olivia Culpo, came through.
TORONTO — The NHL's brightest lights were tight-lipped Thursday about the charges against five players from Canada's 2018 world junior team related to an alleged gang rape. Cale Makar — on the roster that year, but not in attendance at the London, Ont., gala that preceded the incident — said at the league's all-star media junket he's been instructed not to comment. "Straightforward from the start that I wasn't there," said the Colorado Avalanche defenceman. "Very fortunate bounce to not, obvious
Hopkins, 86, transforms into the mascot Wrex the Dragon in the big game commercial
Obscured by the showmanship, Travis Kelce has emerged as a vital leader who sets the tone for the Chiefs.
TORONTO — Auston Matthews kept the family together at the NHL all-star player draft. The Maple Leafs sniper, along with Toronto defenceman Morgan Rielly and celebrity captain Justin Bieber, used his first two picks Thursday on teammates William Nylander and Mitch Marner ahead of Saturday's four-team showcase. "Willie not so much, but we were getting threatened by Mitch that if we didn't take him he would do something bad," Matthews said with a smile when asked if there were bribes offered. "Ther
In the aftermath of the 2023 NHL All-Star skills competition that was confusing, disjointed and went off poorly in the arena and on television, Gary Bettman asked Connor McDavid for his thoughts. Several conversations with McDavid and other stars later, this All-Star Weekend features the return of some past traditions with the hope of putting some fun back into it. Back was the popular player draft, which took place Thursday night with captains McDavid, Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon and brothers Quinn and Jack Hughes picking their teams for the All-Star 3-on-3 tournament Saturday.
The 2024 NFL coaching carousel hasn't completely stopped, but it has slowed considerably with all eight head-coaching vacancies now filled.
After struggling on the field for a decade, Man United is testing the limits of valuable brand loyalty.