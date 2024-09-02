Families hit the road and take to the skies this holiday weekend
A nearly five decade long search is now over, officials reveal the identity of a missing man found frozen in a cave along the Appalachian trail.
Gangs are still a significant reality in US prisons. But most inmates say that their power has been watered down, and they no longer rule facilities with an iron fist.
Lanette Canen and Johan Bodin gave up life on land to become seaborne nomads on a years-long cruise. Months later, the couple has yet to spend a night at sea. Their ship, the Odyssey, is stuck in Belfast undergoing repair work that has postponed its scheduled May departure for a 3 ½-year round-the-world voyage.
A big increase in the violent crime rate on P.E.I. in 2023 pushed it significantly above the national average for the first time in almost 20 years.The rate increase is partly due to a continuing trend of more crime happening through the internet, but there was also a big increase in assaults, which had been on a downward trend.Violent crime rates fell across Canada in the early years of this century, bottoming out around 2015, when they began climbing again.This pattern was exaggerated on P.E.I
IDF international spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani speaks to CNN’s Dana Bash about how the six killed hostages were found.
FAUST, Alta. — Two people are dead and at least six others were injured after police say a semi truck crossed the centre line of a highway and collided with a group of motorcycles in northern Alberta.
These are the cues that can signal you should seek a better meal elsewhere.
A man has died after a "targeted" shooting in Scarborough late Friday night, Toronto police say.Officers were called to Landry Avenue, in the area of Danforth and Warden avenues, at around 11:25 p.m. for reports of gunshots heard in the area.Police said a man with gunshot wounds was found in front of a home in the area. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified by police as 64-year-old Toronto man Ioannis Kyriakopoulos. Investigators say Kyriakopo
Usha Chilukuri Vance loves her “meat and potatoes” husband, JD Vance. She explained to a rapt Republican National Convention audience how their vice-presidential candidate adapted to her vegetarian diet and even learned to cook Indian food from her immigrant mother.
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors in southwest Poland say a man has been arrested on allegations of imprisoning and physically and mentally abusing a woman for more than five years with “special cruelty.”
Five current and former Nelson, B.C. police officers have filed a Charter challenge against the Office of the Attorney General after a personal phone and group chat search was carried out, during an investigation into allegedly racist and inappropriate WhatsApp messages.The challenge, filed on Aug. 22, comes as the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC), which falls under the attorney general, has scheduled a disciplinary hearing into the WhatsApp message matter. The investigation wa
The con artist will reportedly show off her dance moves as she joins the popular reality TV competition
A man was found dead slumped over a table at a Costa Coffee shop - and may have been dead for more than three hours. It is claimed members of the public and NHS staff at Sandwell General Hospital in West Bromwich continued to use the café around him. It is understood a security guard noticed the 36-year-old from Birmingham had not moved at around 4.45pm - after slumping over at 1.30pm, on July 10. Doctors were alerted and tried to resuscitate the man. Reports claim the man had earlier been seen by medical staff at the hospital and received treatment before being discharged and referred to a nearby adult mental health facility. A spokesman for Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust said: “We are investigating the circumstances around the sad, sudden death of a man on our hospital site. The coroner has been informed."
Shayna Feinman, 35, was reported missing in March after a neighbor who was taking care of her dog said she failed to return.
HONOLULU (AP) — Three people were killed and two others injured in a shooting at a home stemming from a dispute between neighbors on Saturday night in Hawaii, police said. The shooter was also fatally shot by a resident, who was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.
By the time then-sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson gunned down a 36-year-old mother in her home, fellow law enforcement officers and residents in the Illinois communities he served had already raised a host of concerns about him.
Fifteen women filed a civil lawsuit this week alleging that Dr. John Hoefs coerced them to expose their breasts under the guise of legitimate medical treatment and in several instances groped them while examining them for conditions related to their liver.
The bodies of six Hamas-held hostages were recovered by Israeli Defense Forces in a tunnel under the Gaza city of Rafah, the military said Sunday.
Scores of residents gathered in an east-end park on Saturday for a vigil in response to the alleged killing of a cat and a raccoon by a Toronto teen.The candlelight vigil, organized by a newly formed group, Not On Our Watch, drew community members to the south end of Withrow Park, near Danforth and Logan avenues.Organizer Julie McDonald said the vigil was held to raise awareness with the intention of increasing safety in Toronto's Riverdale neighbourhood."The community experienced something very
The resounding impact of the Supreme Court’s decision to neuter an obstruction charge used in Jan. 6 cases will face fresh scrutiny Wednesday when a rioter’s resentencing tests whether prison terms in such cases must be reduced. Since the high court’s June decision, scores of rioters have asked judges to push back or reconsider already-imposed…