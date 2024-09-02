Families hit the road and take to the skies this holiday weekend

SWNS

A man was found dead slumped over a table at a Costa Coffee shop - and may have been dead for more than three hours. It is claimed members of the public and NHS staff at Sandwell General Hospital in West Bromwich continued to use the café around him. It is understood a security guard noticed the 36-year-old from Birmingham had not moved at around 4.45pm - after slumping over at 1.30pm, on July 10. Doctors were alerted and tried to resuscitate the man. Reports claim the man had earlier been seen by medical staff at the hospital and received treatment before being discharged and referred to a nearby adult mental health facility. A spokesman for Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust said: “We are investigating the circumstances around the sad, sudden death of a man on our hospital site. The coroner has been informed."