Families honor memories on National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims
The life of a Calgary woman who suffered years of domestic violence and was ultimately murdered by her on-again, off-again partner of six years, could have been saved if a 911 operator had labelled the call as a request for help, a judge heard.On Tuesday, Brandon Yellowfly, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his spouse, Autumn Crosschild.Crosschild, 25, was beaten to death by Yellowfly in June 2022.Details of the crime come from an agreed statement of facts read aloud by
Footage shared by a Ukrainian battalion appears to show the use of a fearsome "dragon drone" in a nighttime operation that set an area of trees ablaze.
Alan Eugene Miller is set to be executed on Sept. 26 in the shooting deaths of three co-workers in Pelham in 1999. Records show an extensive history of mental illness.
GENEVA (AP) — Police in northern Switzerland said Tuesday that several people have been detained and a criminal case opened in connection with the suspected death of a person in a “suicide capsule.”
Sarah Badshaw, the 18-year-old woman involved in a brazen Porsche theft in Mississauga earlier this month, is now accused of being involved in two more auto thefts that happened over the span of five days.
Complaints against Diddy allege sexual assault and sex trafficking — and some include allegations against other known figures.
BOSTON (AP) — The federal government was mostly responsible for a nighttime collision involving a snowmobiler who nearly died after hitting a Black Hawk helicopter that was parked on a Massachusetts trail, a judge ruled in awarding him $3.3 million in damages.
Roy Rosselló, a former member of the boy band Menudo, alleged he was drugged and raped when he was a teen by Jose Menendez in the 1980s
Three men are charged with attempted murder and kidnapping
A 41-year-old P.E.I. woman has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference on a person under the age of 16.RCMP said the force's Major Crime Unit began its investigation on Sept. 14.On Sept. 24, the woman was arrested in Queens County and charged with:Sexual assault.Sexual interference.Invitation to sexual touching.Permitting a person under 19 to consume cannabis contrary to the Cannabis Control Act.RCMP Cpl. Gavin Moore said police believe there is no threat to the greater public.
For the first time in a Brampton courtroom Tuesday, a Toronto police officer provided an eyewitness account of the moment Chadd Facey was tackled to the ground after selling a fake Apple watch to two off-duty police officers, hours before his death in 2021.Const. Gurmakh Benning, who has worked with Toronto police for nine years, testified that he saw Const. Calvin Au take Facey to the ground near a ravine in Brampton, moments after Benning had gotten his money back for the fake watch Facey had
In April 2022, corrections officer Vicky White helped felon Casey White escape from jail. Only one of them made it out alive
Elena is scouring the town for window glass. Nearly a week after a Ukrainian drone blew up an ammunition depot in the Russian town of Toropets, triggering an explosion as powerful as a small earthquake, its people are struggling to repair homes and grappling with the shock of what hit them, judging by posts in a community chatroom. In the days before the attack, the small lakeside town of just over 11,000 residents had hosted a sailing competition for teenagers from across Russia, earning a rare mention on state television.
A Florida deputy was struck by a “manic woman” driving outside the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) headquarters in Fort Myers on Monday, September 23.This footage released to X by Sheriff Carmine Marceno shows LCSO Deputy Bruce Fowler getting struck by a vehicle outside the LCSO headquarters in Fort Myers, Florida, on Monday.The LCSO said that a citizen went into the headquarters to file a report about a woman causing a disturbance outside. When Fowler entered the parking lot to deescalate the situation, he realized the woman was acting erratically and requested additional support, during which the woman struck him with her vehicle.“I am absolutely outraged by the actions of this criminal,” Marceno said. “This woman showed a complete lack of regard for Deputy Fowler, who was attempting to assist her.”LCSO said that the suspect has been arrested and that Fowler is currently at home recovering from his injuries. Credit: Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff via Storyful
A Maryland judge on Wednesday indefinitely postponed a resentencing hearing for convicted sniper Lee Boyd Malvo, after Virginia rejected a request to temporarily let him out of prison to attend a court session in Maryland. Malvo and his partner, John Allen Muhammad, shot and killed 10 people and wounded three others over a three-week span in October 2002 that terrorized the Washington, D.C., area. Malvo, who was 17 years old at the time of the shootings, was convicted of multiple counts of murder in Virginia and Maryland and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
A video of the woman, detailing her alleged abuse by police, has gone viral and led to an outcry in India.
The carbon fiber hull of the experimental submersible that imploded en route to the wreckage of the Titanic had imperfections dating to the manufacturing process and behaved differently after a loud bang was heard on one of the dives the year before the tragedy, an engineer with the National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday.
The woman and child were found dead at their home in Salford, Greater Manchester, on Monday.
Chigvintsev was arrested in Napa Valley, Calif. on Aug. 29 on a charge of corporal injury to a spouse, but the charges were dropped by the D.A.'s office on Sept. 24