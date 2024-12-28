Families of Israeli hostages light Hanukkah candles
STORY: :: Relatives of Israeli hostages light
Hanukkah candles to demand a ceasefire deal
:: December 28, 2024
:: Tel Aviv, Israel
:: Simona Steinbrecher, Mother of hostage
“Today is the 4th day of Hanukkah, and Hanukkah is a day, it's a holiday with light, but we are in dark because my daughters and all the other hostages are still kidnapped in Gaza, and we need a deal to bring them home.”
Hanukkah was also observed with the display of a menorah installation constructed from fragments of missiles fired at Israel.
At the candle lighting held in Hostage Square, hostages’ relatives read a statement urging the release of captives after 449 days of being missing.
Relatives have been holding such actions weekly in the coastal city since the October 7 attacks.
The Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel traded blame on Wednesday (December 25) over their failure to conclude a ceasefire agreement despite progress reported by both sides in recent days.