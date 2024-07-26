Families pay tribute to Ryanair pilots killed in motorway crash

The families of two Ryanair crew who died in a taxi crash on the M62 motorway in Cheshire have told of their heartbreak.

Matt Greenhalgh, 28, and Jamie Fernandes, 24, were working for the Irish airline and were travelling to Liverpool Airport in a taxi when the crash happened at around 5.30am on July 11.

The car was in a collision with two lorries on the westbound carriageway between junctions eight and seven, near St Helens.

Both men died at the scene.

The family of Mr Greenhalgh, a captain for the airline, said in a statement issued by Cheshire Police, they were “lost” without him but took comfort in their “fantastic memories”.

“He was a loving husband, thoughtful son, loyal brother, caring grandson, respected colleague and valued friend,” they said.

“We have been overwhelmed with love and affection to our family, from so many areas of Matt’s life, as he clearly touched the lives of so many.”

Senior first officer Mr Fernandes was described as “so very kind” by his family, who said he had been “living his best life” achieving his childhood dream of flying.

“We have been truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and affection to our family which shows what a special young man Jamie was and how he clearly touched the lives of more people than we could ever have imagined.

“Our darling boy was a loving son, grandson, nephew and cousin. He is the light of our lives and always will be.”

Cheshire Police said a 61 year-old-man who was driving one of the lorries was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and has since been bailed.

The driver of the taxi was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A GoFundMe page was set up after the tragedy, with the victims’ families revealing the money raised, along with funds raised by their colleagues, will be used for a scholarship trust to help people in their journey to becoming pilots.

In honour of their memory, Ryanair also announced it will be erecting a plaque with their names at East Midlands Training Centre and will be introducing the Matt Greenhalgh and Jamie Fernandes Memorial Award – which will be presented to the top performing cadet each year.