Families of the victims not in court for Southport killer’s shock change of plea

Axel Rudakubana’s shock change of plea meant the loved ones of his young victims were not present in court to hear him admit his guilt.

And his guilty pleas came as a surprise to the judge, lawyers and press crammed into a packed courtroom at Liverpool Crown Court.

The hearing, expected to deal with legal matters at the start of a four-week trial, instead lasted little more than 15 minutes.

After trial judge Mr Justice Goose came into court at 11.27am, unusually, Stan Reiz KC, defending Rudakubana, asked permission to approach the defendant in the dock.

After a brief, inaudible interaction with the defendant, Mr Reiz asked for the charges to be put again to Rudakubana.

Rudakubana was wearing a face mask in court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Wearing a face mask, seated with his head almost touching his knees, Rudakubana replied, “guilty” to each of the 16 counts on the indictment.

ADVERTISEMENT

There had been no inkling to anyone the defendant would change his plea.

Mr Justice Goose said: “I am conscious of the fact the families are not here today. You have now pleaded guilty to this indictment and to each of the charges upon it.”

He added: “You will understand it is inevitable the sentence to be imposed upon you will mean a life sentence equivalent will be imposed upon you.

“I will have to complete the sentencing process on that occasion.”

Deanna Heer KC, prosecuting, confirmed the families had not attended court on Monday as it was assumed the trial would open on Tuesday.

Mr Justice Goose said he extended his apologies to the families that “for that reason they weren’t here to hear him enter his pleas”.

Ms Deer said she would speak to them ahead of the sentencing on Thursday.