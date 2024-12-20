Family of 4 Who Died in Apparent Murder-Suicide Identified by California Police: 'Deeply Saddened'

Vinh Nguyen, 36, Betty Pham, 36, and their two children, ages 9 and 4, were found dead in their apartment on Tuesday, Dec. 17

Authorities in California have identified a family of four who are believed to have died in a murder-suicide.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, the Milpitas Police Department confirmed in a release that Vinh Nguyen, 36, Betty Pham, 36, and their two children, ages 9 and 4, were found dead in an apartment on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

“Officers were dispatched to the Turing Apartments at 1355 McCandless Drive to conduct a welfare check after family members had not heard from their loved ones for several days,” the release stated.

“Officers were able to gain access to the apartment and located Vinh Nguyen, Betty Pham, and their two children, ages 9 and 4, deceased inside.”

Per ABC affiliate 7 News, Lieutenant Tyler Jamison stated the suspect was the father.

The outlet added that a Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) spokesperson confirmed the husband and wife were both employees at the transit center.

Officials said that all the deceased had single gunshot wounds, adding that Nguyen had been identified as the suspect with the handgun — which was found at the scene — being legally registered to him.

In a press conference, Jamison revealed that the murder-suicide likely took place on Saturday, Dec. 14, reported CBS News.

7 News added that a medical examiner's report stated the mother and father were going through a divorce.

Per the outlet, police said the pair had no record of domestic violence-related reports in Milpitas.

"It's scary. You know, we have a family," Jerry Saldana, who lived above the family, told CBS News. "We got children ourselves, and to think that, you know, we're just right above, you know, the unit that it happened in, and not knowing any information."

In their statement, the police expressed their condolences.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragedy," they wrote. "The loss of their lives was preventable, and we urge those in need to seek support, to prevent incidents like this from happening again."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

