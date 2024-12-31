This Family Activity Can Reveal Early Dementia Signs

Kevin Curtis via Unsplash

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about how everything from driving to taking a shower and even going up the stairs can reveal early dementia.

Most of us don’t know what to look out for, Alzheimer’s Research UK writes. They pointed to a YouGov study which found a whopping 22% of people don’t know any signs of the condition, while less than half even know to watch out for memory loss.

But seeing as most of us spend more time than usual with our relatives around this time of year, The Alzheimer’s Society says it experiences 15% more calls than other months in January as family members notice changes in their loved ones.

Though the society told ITV the top signs to look out for include “memory loss, confusion, mood changes and problems with language and communication,” The Alzheimer’s Association says you may also notice changes during a common festive family activity.

Which is?

According to the association, one early sign of dementia is “difficulty completing familiar tasks.”

That can include previously beloved card or board games, they say, as “remembering the rules of a favourite game” can be difficult.

Not only does playing a board game involve both short and longer-term memory, but it also involves tying your thoughts to actions and staying coordinated, which some people with dementia can struggle with.

This is known as apraxia, and can affect things like how someone brushes their teeth ― even if they know what to do, and are strong enough to do it.

Poor spatial awareness has also been tied to higher dementia risk, and complex balancing tasks like standing on one leg have too ― you might notice this if you play a game like Twister.

If the game involves a clock or timer, this can prove tricky for someone with early dementia as well as the condition can both interfere with your sense of time and make it harder to read time.

Still, board games and puzzles are really good for people with dementia

Though you might first notice signs of dementia when playing a board game with someone who has the condition, that doesn’t mean the complex task is bad for them. In fact, some data suggests the opposite.

A 2013 French study found that playing board games seemed to be associated with less depression and increased cognitive ability among dementia patients.

A 2020 review of studies suggested that board games were great for improving the communication skills, cognition, and memory of people with dementia ― though a later study found more mixed results, so it may require further research.

If you notice signs of dementia, however early, in a loved one, visit your GP as soon as possible as early intervention is associated with better results and earlier access to support.

