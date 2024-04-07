Family argument leads to gunfire in Columbia and deputies search for the shooter

One person was shot Saturday night and a search is underway for the person who pulled the trigger, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

At about 10 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting in an area of Columbia near the intersection of Crane Creek Drive and Fairfield Road, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

At the scene, deputies were told family members had a verbal altercation before the victim was shot in the leg, according to the release.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, the sheriff’s department said. Further information about the victim’s condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about why the family members were fighting was not available.

Deputies said they canvassed the area in a search for the shooter, who was not publicly identified by the sheriff’s department. Despite the efforts, the search was unsuccessful, the sheriff’s department said.

The sheriff’s department has asked for the public’s help finding the shooter.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

In the case of an emergency, always call 911.