Family asks for public's help after man shot while driving on Loop 202 earlier this year

A 36-year old man from Waterloo has been charged after abducting a teen from her home in Kitchener.The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has charged the man with kidnapping while using a firearm and break and enter a dwelling-house with intent to commit an indictable offence.Police confirmed the man and girl know each other. WRPS say the teen was taken on Monday from her Kitchener home in the area of Strasburg Road and Rush Meadow Street. In an effort to find the girl, police issued an Amb