Family of central Iowa man fatally shot by police talks for the first time

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The surviving father of an attack that Ottawa's mayor has called one of the city's worst cases of mass violence is thanking the public for its support. Dhanushka Wickramasinghe released his first public statement though police after hundreds gathered at a convention centre Sunday to mourn his family. Police found his 35-year-old wife Dharshini Ekanyake, their four children and a family friend dead inside their Barrhaven townhouse on March 6. The father, who was taken to hospital that ni