Family contract parasitic worms in £3,700 five-star Caribbean nightmare

A family who contracted parasitic worms during a five-star Caribbean holiday have said their £3,700 trip was ruined by undercooked meat, insects in their salad and “deafening” drum and bass music by the pool. Sarah Sigston, 57, her husband Jeremy, 53, and their 25-year-old daughter Isabelle, all from Rayleigh, Essex, jetted off on May 4 for a two-week stay at an all-inclusive resort, the Viva Dominicus Palace by Wyndham, which they booked as a package through TUI. On arrival, the family said they found the hotel to be “very, very tired” with their room “looking nothing like the pictures online” and they soon found issues with “undercooked meat”, “insects in the salads” and “birds on the buffet trays”. The family said they were also subjected to “deafening” drum and bass music which played around the swimming pool “constantly” and contained “awful” swear words. They selected this resort in particular as it claimed online that those with coeliac disease, which Isabelle has, would be “safe” at their site – but she then became unwell after being served a burger which contained, gluten despite being assured by three different staff members it did not.