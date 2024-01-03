Family 'devastated' as murder probe launched after woman stabbed in Lewisham

The body of a woman was found on Parbury Road in Lewisham (Google Maps)

A murder probe has been launched after a woman was stabbed to death in Lewisham, leaving her family "devastated" and the community in "shock".

Detectives are investigating the "tragic" incident after a man attended a police station at around 4.30am on Wednesday claiming to have harmed a woman at a home on Parbury Road.

Police officers visited the home and found the body of a 32-year-old woman. A crime scene remains in place.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He was taken to hospital as a precaution and will be taken into custody.

The victim's next of kin have been told and are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Webb, who is leading the murder investigation, said: "This is a tragic incident that has left a family devastated.

"While I understand the shock that will be felt by the local community, I would like to stress that we are not looking for any other people in connection with the murder and there is no immediate risk to the public.

"My thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones at this sad time."

Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry said: "We recognise the concern and worry this tragic incident will have caused to residents in the local area and we are supporting our homicide colleagues as they conduct their investigation.

"I would like to thank those living in the area around the crime scene for their patience and understanding as officers and specialists go about their enquiries.

"My thoughts are with the victim's family."

Anyone with information should call police on 101.