Is your family eating rocket fuel? Consumer Reports study finds chemical in food, water

Perchlorate, a chemical found in rocket fuel, has contaminated water and food and is more likely to be found in food given to babies and children, a study from Consumer Reports found.

The chemical is naturally occurring and man-made, but it is being found more often in groundwater, according to the Department of Toxic Substances Control.

This is an issue, according to James Rogers, Ph. D., the Director of Food Safety Research and Testing at Consumer Reports.

Rogers, a trained food and water microbiologist, says most of the food found to be contaminated with perchlorate was children's food, like cereal and chicken nuggets.

Which foods are most contaminated?

According to the study, researchers analyzed "196 samples of 63 supermarket products and 10 fast food items". These product categories had the highest levels of perchlorate:

The following are the particular foods that contained the highest concentration of perchlorate, according to Rogers:

Beef burritos

Chicken sandwiches

French fries

Fried chicken

Chicken nuggets

Steak tacos

Mac and cheese (Note: According to the FDA, boxed macaroni and cheese contained lower than average levels compared to when it was tested between 2005 and 2006.)

Rice cereal

Multigrain cereal

Whole milk yogurt

What is a dangerous level of perchlorate?

The food tested did not contain dangerous levels of perchlorate, but Rogers adds that there is no strict definition of what is considered to be a "dangerous level."

"For instance, the Europeans have their own consideration of a level," said Rogers. "Which would be different from, probably, what the [Food and Drug Administration] would end up doing, [but] we don't know what that level is yet."

Medical experts may believe that the level recommended by the FDA should be lowered, making the situation even more confusing.

"That's what tends to happen," said Rogers. "Research experts believe that the level is usually lower than what our federal regulatory agencies set. And sometimes even states like California, a very progressive state, [and] Massachusetts, may set even lower levels."

States like the one he mentioned "seem to be a little bit more sensitive to what is really a safe level" and can pass regulations quickly.

How does perchlorate affect the thyroid?

Rogers says consuming unsafe levels of the chemical can negatively affect a person's thyroid.

"Thyroid hormones affect metabolism, and having bad thyroid function could lead, in this case, to type 2 diabetes," said Rogers, who is also the director of Product Safety Testing and has been with Consumer Reports for over seven years.

Thyroid problems can lead to Type 2 Diabetes for adults, but children and fetuses can face complications with neurodevelopment, which "can result in a lowering of IQ of the children."

Exposure to high levels of perchlorate can affect the thyroid in multiple ways, according to the Food and Drug Administration. It can interfere with iodide uptake into the thyroid gland, disrupt thyroid functions, and possibly lead to a reduction in thyroid hormone production.

How can you avoid eating or drinking perchlorate?

There isn't really a way to avoid ingesting the chemical.

"Whether you eat organic or not will not influence whether you're going to be exposed to this chemical," said Rogers.

To avoid drinking it in water, Rogers recommends folks test their water, and if perchlorate is found, they can purchase a reverse osmosis filter to remove it from the tap.

What is perchlorate made for?

It's a chemical that is made in the U.S. and used in solid fuel for rockets and missiles.

It's also used in the construction of highway safety flares, fireworks, matches, pyrotechnics, explosives, common batteries, and automobile restraints.

What can be done about perchlorate?

This was the first testing done for perchlorate in food and water in over a decade. There is currently a lack of federal regulation for the chemical. However, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says it will set limits on perchlorate by Nov. 21, 2025, according to the Consumer Reports study.

Contributing: Bianca Harris, USA TODAY

