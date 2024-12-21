Family Escapes Burning Home After Second-Hand E-Bike Explodes Just Days Before Christmas

"It’s fortunate that no lives have been lost, given how quickly the blaze took hold," Deputy Assistant Commissioner Richard Field said

A family's home was "engulfed in fire" after a second-hand e-bike exploded while three people were inside.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said in a news release that the fire, which occurred at a home in Renshaw Close in London's Catford district, grew following "several bangs and small explosions."

Footage of the house fire was captured by a neighbor's doorbell camera and shared on Facebook by the LFB. It shows what appears to be flames rising from outside of the home's second floor, as multiple loud pops can be heard as the fire grows.

First responders next appear at the scene, before the LFB hose down an engulfed second-story room.

According to the LFB, the fire "was caused by a battery on a charging second-hand e-bike that exploded." Officials added in the news release that the bike's battery "burst into flames on the first floor."

Of the three people inside the home at the time of the fire, one escaped "unharmed through the front door," though the other two had their "exit blocked by fire," according to the LFB. They instead climbed onto the home's roof through a skylight window.

Per the LFB, one occupant fell from the roof and was "discovered by firefighters in the garden upon arrival." The man sustained serious injuries that are "not currently life-changing."

The other person, a woman, meanwhile, was still on the roof when first responders arrived at the scene. She was later retrieved and treated for smoke inhalation, per the fire brigade.

The fire itself, which the LFB received 23 calls about, "damaged most of the first floor and destroyed the loft conversion."

The LFB said the fire was "yet another example of the catastrophic consequences" of not safely charging or storing e-bikes and e-scooters.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Richard Field said in a statement that the LFB has seen around 160 e-bike and e-scooter fires in London in 2024.

"This was a devastating fire that has destroyed most of a family home," Field said of the Dec. 14 blaze. "It’s fortunate that no lives have been lost, given how quickly the blaze took hold, and the fact that two people ended up being trapped by the fire."

London Fire Brigade/Facebook E-bike fire inside a London home on Dec. 14, 2024

Field added that the bike itself was "converted from a normal pedal cycle" and fitted for a "lithium-ion battery pack." He also said that it was purchased from an "online marketplace" and was charged with a "generic" charger that was not specific to the battery.

“E-bikes are one of London’s fastest-growing fire risks, with a fire on average once every other day," Field said. "The stark reality is that some of these vehicles are proving to be incredibly dangerous and are at greater risk of malfunctioning, particularly if they’ve been modified, fitted or converted with second-hand products or if the batteries are used with the incorrect chargers."

The fire brigade's assistant commissioner added that they "recommend purchasing items from a reputable high-street seller" and to keep the devices outdoors, or in a shed or garage.

"If you must keep it indoors, do not charge or store it on an escape route. Instead, place it in a room where you can shut a door in the event of a fire and where there are working smoke alarms fitted," Field said. “When you’re charging your e-bike or e-scooter, make sure you are using the correct charger, do not overcharge and never charge unattended, such as when you’re sleeping.”

Read the original article on People