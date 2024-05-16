Family to face killer decades after teen's murder
Thirty years after the brutal beating death of a Massachusetts teenager, her killer will go before the Massachusetts Parole Board on Thursday to argue he should be set free.
Baylee Carver, 17, was found dead on Tuesday, May 14, four days after her boyfriend, Joshua Biles, 20, allegedly told police he disposed of her body
LYON, France (AP) — An American accused of sexually assaulting a Pennsylvania college student in 2013 and later sending her a Facebook message that said, “So I raped you,” has been detained in France after a three-year search. A prosecutor in Metz, France, confirmed Tuesday that Ian Thomas Cleary, 31, of Saratoga, California, had been taken into custody last month and will be held pending extradition proceedings. Cleary had been the subject of an international search since authorities in Pennsyl
Behind Murdaugh's seemingly carefree life of parties, boating and hunting in South Carolina's Lowcountry, there was a crumbling facade he worked hard to protect
Donald Trump shouted about the case against him in remarks to reporters outside the Manhattan courtroom.
William Leasure, killer cop, still denies the big crimes, the ones that put him in prison: orchestrating the contract murders of a beauty shop employee and a jazz bassist.
REGINA — Mounties say 32 children, some as young as 18 months old, have been identified in an investigation of a man accused of sex offences in multiple communities in southern Saskatchewan. Richard Dyke, 47, was initially arrested in November after RCMP received a report of sexual assaults involving three boys under 12 in the mid-2010s. At the time, he was charged with 13 offences. Police said Dyke was living at a home where his partner was operating a registered daycare in Assiniboia, southwes
A teacher heard screaming coming from the classroom and saw the principal throw the child to the floor, deputies said.
Isiah Williams took his daughter, Olisa, from his mother's arms during an altercation
Herman Carroll was arrested in Branson, Missouri on May 11 after being on the run since 2000, reported the U.S. Marshall's Service
A prisoner nicknamed “The Fly” has become notorious in France overnight after a daring and bloody escape from a prison convoy in Normandy in which two guards were killed. Mohamed Amra, 30, has a long and violent criminal history that has now culminated in a high-profile search. Known as “La Mouche” (The Fly), Amra has also been referred to by other aliases such as “Yanis,” “Momo,” and “Schtroumpf” (Smurf).
Super Bowl kicker Harrison Butker stuck his foot in his mouth railing against “degenerate cultural values” during a commencement speech.
Garry Hans, whose mother was one of the victims, said after the verdict was read he felt as if his mother and other family members were standing with them and saying thanks; another family member added that Gurpreet's conviction was the best Mother's Day present for Hans and the family.
It went down an embankment near Greenwich, Connecticut.
Police in Turks and Caicos have charged an American woman with ammunition possession -- a crime that carries a minimum penalty of 12 years -- after airport officials alleged they found illegal ammunition in her luggage. Sharitta Shinise Grier, 45, of Orlando, was visiting Turks and Caicos with her daughter for Mother's Day when, during a routine search at the Howard Hamilton International Airport Monday, officials claim to have found two rounds of ammunition in her bag, police said.
Investigators have located a boat that may have struck and killed the 15-year-old granddaughter of a US diplomat near Key Biscayne, Florida, on Saturday, authorities said.
WASHINGTON (AP) — An anti-abortion activist who led others on an invasion and blockade of a reproductive health clinic in the nation's capital was sentenced on Tuesday to nearly five years in prison. Lauren Handy, 30, was among several people convicted of federal civil rights offenses for blockading access to the Washington Surgi-Clinic on Oct. 22, 2020. Police found five fetuses at Handy's home in Washington after she was indicted. A clinic nurse sprained her ankle when one of Handy's co-defend
Enoch Turner, 25, was found guilty Saturday of first-degree murder, aggravated arson, aggravated child abuse and aggravated burglary
Grisly alleged details emerged in the death of missing mom Briana Winston, 23, that “not even we were expecting to hear,” a Georgia police official said Monday
On the night of April 19, 2023, Joseph Koenig, Nicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak allegedly threw large landscaping rocks toward cars, hitting seven vehicles, prosecutors said. Three people were hurt and one person -- Alexa Bartell -- was killed when her car was struck as she drove near Denver, prosecutors said. On Wednesday, Karol-Chik pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and crime of violence, prosecutors said.
A Calgary man who killed his abusive father "because he saw no way out" should be handed the minimum parole ineligibility period, his lawyer argued Wednesday.Vincent Fong, 41, has diagnoses of autism, obsessive compulsive disorder and an intellectual disability.Vincent fatally stabbed his father Kwan Fong, 70, in January 2019.Defence lawyers Katherin Beyak and Curtis Mennie had asked the jury to return a manslaughter verdict, arguing their client's disabilities coupled with the abuse meant he co