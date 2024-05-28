Family of fallen Marine Sgt. Alec Langen launches non-profit to support fallen aircrew

Caryn and Steven Langen’s son, Alec, was a sergeant in the Marines. "The Marine Corps has been amazing, a lot of them have reached out to us today just letting us know that the Langen's are in their thoughts, which is what Memorial Day is about, right? We remember the fallen,” Caryn told ABC15. “We never thought we'd be a part of that.” Sgt. Langen was one of five Marines killed in a helicopter crash earlier this year in San Diego — he was 23 years old. This Memorial Day carries a little more extra weight.