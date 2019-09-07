Family and friends mourn the death of Blanca Fernandez Ochoa

SHOWS: CARCEDILLA, SPAIN (SEPTEMBER 7, 2019) ( REUTERS-ACCESS ALL)

1. VARIOUS FLOWER WREATHS SENT BY THE INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE, THE SPANISH OLYMPIC COMMITTEE AND THE SAMARANCH FAMILY

2. VARIOUS OF BLANCA FERNANDEZ OCHOA'S SON DAVID FRESNEDA BEING GREETED BY FRIENDS OUTSIDE FUNERAL PARLOUR

3. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) SPANISH SPORTS MINISTER JOSE GUIRAO, SAYING:

"We are here to pay the last but one tribute to Blanca Fernandez Ochoa. We are very sad for what happened these days, with her going missing and the outcome. She was a extraordinary woman and a extraordinary sportswoman."

4. GUIRAO ATTENDING MEDIA

5. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) SPAIN'S SPORTS SECRETARY MARIA JOSE RIENDA, SAYING:

"The great character of Blanca has to be remembered as the great sportswoman she was in Spain. She was a great person that opened the way in every sports. She was not only a pioneer in winter sports but also a role model for many other sportswomen after her. It is a great lost."

6. SPANISH POLICE OUTSIDE FUNERAL PARLOUR

7. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) FERNANDEZ'S FRIEND JUAN CARLOS DELGADO, SAYING:

"The last time I spoke with her was on August 2 and I felt that she didn't really want to chat. She only answered with yes and no. I asked her if she wanted me to visit her and she said no, and that we would talk a few days on but we never spoke again."

8. VARIOUS OF FLOWER WREATHS SENT BY THE INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE, THE SPANISH OLYMPIC COMMITTEE AND THE SPANISH FOOTBALL FEDERATION

STORY: Friends and family mourned on Saturday (September 7) the death of Olympic medallist Blanca Fernandez Ochoa.

Fernandez was found dead on Wednesday (September 4) following a long search after the former alpine skier was reported missing on Aug.23.

The body was taken on Friday (September 6) night to Cercerdilla's funeral parlour so that residents of the small town north west of Madrid could pay tribute to the sportswoman.

Spain sports minister Jose Guirao and sports secretary of state Maria Jose Rienda joined the family at the funeral parlour.

On Sunday, the family plan to have her cremated and then take her ashes to the mountains.

Spain's police said the body of Fernandez was discovered in the La Penota area of the Cercedilla mountain range.

Fernandez Ochoa, 56, had last been seen in the district of Aravaca in Madrid, while her car was found on Sunday (September 1) in the town of Cercedilla.

Fernandez Ochoa competed in four Winter Olympics between 1980 and 1992 and became the first Spanish woman to win a medal at the Winter Games when she earned bronze in the slalom in Albertville, France in 1992.

(Production: Silvio Castellanos)