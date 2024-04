CBC

The family of the four people who died in a murder-suicide incident on March 23 on a farm near Neudorf, Sask., has announced a private funeral to take place on Friday."It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gary Clifford Bender born December 9, 1957, his wife Joanne Lorene Bender born November 22 1965, and their two sons Andrew Gary Bender born December 11, 1989, and Cory James Bender born August 17, 1993," said the family in an obituary published by the Regina Leader-Post Wedn