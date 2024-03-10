Family and friends remember woman killed in hit-and-run
Dozens of people showed up to honor Lisa Mancuso during a candlelight vigil on Saturday in New River.
His message did not exactly scream gender equality.
You think you know what it's like from the movies, but you have no idea.
Jeff Smith lost the use of his left arm and has been unable able to return to full-time work since the incident, The Associated Press reported.
via YouTube A 96-year-old woman who was found dead in her Montecito, California, home in May 2022 was the victim of a fraud scheme that turned into a murder-for-hire plot when the perpetrators grew frustrated that she wouldn’t die quickly enough, local authorities revealed Thursday.Violet Alberts, 96, was an elderly widow, described as warm and social, who played an active role in the local community, even though she had recently fallen on financial hardship. She was getting ready to bake cookie
A woman lost both her feet after her boyfriend allegedly pushed her onto the subway tracks in New York City into the path of an oncoming train, police sources said. The 29-year-old woman and her boyfriend were reportedly arguing at the Fulton Street subway station in Manhattan Saturday morning when he allegedly shoved her onto the tracks, police said. Both of her feet had been amputated, police sources said.
Sheldon Johnson has been arrested for the murder of Collin Small after body parts were found in a freezer. He recently appeared on the Joe Rogan show.
For more than 35 years, two families in Virginia have been left without knowing who brutally killed a beloved member of each of their families.
Steve Nikoui, whose son Kareem was killed in the withdrawal, had words for the president during his State of the Union speech.
The number of dead people in Ontario whose bodies were not claimed by loved ones or family members has surged in the last few years, according to provincial figures. A total of 1,183 bodies went unclaimed in 2023 compared to 983 in 2022 and 438 in 2019, the Office of the Chief Coroner says.Since 2019, there was been a 170 per cent increase in the number of unclaimed bodies. A graph shows the steady increase in unclaimed dead bodies in Ontario since 2006, including a 170 per cent increase from 20
“She had something, some talent, some gift from God,” the husband of Noora Al Mafraji said. “And if people would say, ‘Who is this woman, superwoman?’ No, she really is superwoman.”
“I don’t know how a father could do this to his child," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said
Michael Meyden, 57, pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of drugging three 12-year-old girls staying at his house for a sleepover with his daughter
Sheldon Johnson, 48, was charged with murder and pleaded not guilty
SURREY, B.C. — Police in British Columbia say they've seized more than 27 tonnes of contraband cigarettes worth more than $24 million in a pair of investigations over the past year. Assistant RCMP Commissioner David Teboul said Friday at a news conference that their work involved collaboration with tax fraud investigators from the B.C. Ministry of Finance. He said the seizures of 133,000 cartons of cigarettes is a "major blow to numerous organized crime groups." "They are the main orchestrators
"He loved life," Jon Harrington tells PEOPLE of his son David
Police are looking for witnesses after a tow truck was set on fire with the driver inside early Thursday morning in Richmond Hill. York Regional Police were called to a plaza around Major Mackenzie Drive E. and Leslie Street around 5 a.m. on Thursday, according to a news release. When they arrived on scene, police say they located a truck that was fully on fire. The truck was occupied at the time, but the driver exited the vehicle without injury, police said. The driver was likely asleep at the
Powerful dissident voices are becoming a rarity in Russia, where opponents to President Putin and his ruling elite are now mostly either in exile, in prison, or dead.
BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man on Friday pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of negligent driving with death resulting in the June crash that killed actor Treat Williams. Ryan Koss, 35, who knew Williams, was given a one-year deferred sentence and as part of his probation will have his driving license revoked for a year and must complete a community restorative justice program on the misdemeanor charge. Koss was turning left into a parking lot in a Honda SUV on June 12 when he collided with
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a United Airlines flight that lost a tire while taking off from San Francisco International Airport, damaging several cars in a parking lot before the plane safely landed at Los Angeles International Airport, the agency said.
Judges in Pakistan say he shared blasphemous pictures and videos to outrage the feelings of Muslims.