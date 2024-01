CBC

Homicide investigators say a man was shot dead in Burnaby, B.C., on Tuesday night in what appears to be targeted violence.Mounties said in a release they were called to Kingsway near Denbigh Avenue, around a kilometre east of the Metrotown mall, around 10:30 p.m. PT after gunshots were reported outside a restaurant in B.C.'s third most populated city.First responders tried to save the man's life but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.Investigators have not identified the victi