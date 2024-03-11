Family given ‘stepfather’s ashes’ fear police have found his body at funeral parlour

Police returned to search the funeral home on Monday - Dave Higgens/PA Wire

Families fear that a funeral home may have given them the wrong ashes, as a major investigation continues in Kingston upon Hull following reports of “concern for the care of the deceased”.

Police have arrested two people and removed 34 bodies from Legacy Independent Funeral Directors over concerns about the way the deceased were being cared for and stored.

A 46-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were detained for questioning in Hull, east Yorkshire, after an investigation was launched into the activities of the firm’s three branches.

Emma Osborne told The Telegraph that she had been informed her stepfather Danny Middleton may be one of the 34 bodies.

However, she said relatives had been given what they were told were Mr Middleton’s ashes a month ago.

She told The Telegraph: “I have no words, I don’t know what to say. I can’t tell you anything that I have not just read on Facebook because that is all we knew.

“My stepdad passed away, he was poorly. We had the funeral there, that is what went wrong – let them do a cremation but obviously they didn’t did they?”

There are fears Danny Middleton's body was not properly identified

Ms Osborne said that Mr Middleton’s funeral service took place in the Legacy branch.

She stressed that her stepfather was yet to be formally identified.

“As far as we know he has got his ID band on him, that’s all we know, he has not been identified properly,” she said.

“They [the funeral directors] have given my step-brother ashes a month ago, they have given him ashes saying that it was my step dad but quite clearly not because his body has just been found in the morgue.

“Then you think ‘that weren’t my step dad’ they have given [the ashes to him] took money off [my step brother].

“I think there might be a number of other people that have been in the same [position], that’s all I can say to you, but yeah they have been giving out ashes saying that is who they are and they are not.”

On Monday afternoon neighbours told The Telegraph how Mr Middleton was a widower who was living with his dog when he died. A wake was held at his local pub.

Companies House records show Legacy Independent Funeral Service was facing being struck off on Tuesday. The firm’s accounts are currently overdue and documents show that the company has received its fifth public warning that it faces a “compulsory strike-off”.

Each time, the firm has won a reprieve to have the strike-off discontinued.

However a further First Gazette Notice – issued to signal an intention to strike off a company has been issued against the firm, dated March 12.

Forensic officers

Police returned to the Hessle Road Legacy branch on Monday morning, including forensics officers dressed in white protective suits and the maritime protection unit.

By lunchtime, eight police vehicles were parked at the premises, with a number of officers visible in and around the area.

Officers cordoned off three Legacy Independent Funeral Directors sites after the force received a report last Wednesday of concerns about the “storage and management processes relating to care of the deceased”.

Residents reported police outside the firm’s premises in Anlaby Road and Hessle Road, both in Hull, at about 3am on Thursday, Hull Live reported.

Officers were also seen at the branch in Beverley.

A direct line has been set up for anyone who may be affected.

Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin said on Sunday: “We can confirm that a man aged 46 and a woman aged 23 have been arrested on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position and remain in police custody at this time.

“As part of our investigation, as of today [Sunday], we can confirm 34 deceased people have now been respectfully transported from Legacy Funeral Directors based on Hessle Road to the mortuary in Hull for formal identification procedures to take place.

“Since the report on Wednesday March 6, cordons remain in place at all three Legacy Independent Funeral Directors premises.

Mr McLoughlin said police had now taken more than 350 calls from concerned members of the public, adding it was “an extremely distressing time for all involved”.

The Telegraph has approached Humberside Police for further comment.