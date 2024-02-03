Family Gras kicks off Friday with organizers navigating weather impacts
Get ready, Canada! February is here and we're eager to share what this month has in store for us. Will we continue to enjoy mild weather? Or, is it time for frigid temperatures and heavy snowfall to make a comeback? Find out in our detailed monthly outlook, below!
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The “cone of uncertainty” produced by the National Hurricane Center to forecast the location and ferocity of a tropical storm is getting an update this year to include predictions for inland areas, where wind and flooding are sometimes more treacherous than damage to the coasts. The Miami-based hurricane center said Thursday on the X social media platform that the new, experimental forecast tool will be ready around Aug. 15, just before the traditional peak of the hur
There will be no shortage of winter weather across Atlantic Canada this weekend, with significant snowfall totals and blizzard-like conditions on the line
Find out what conditions went into the historically warm day in Canada on Jan. 30. We dig deep into the analysis
The Weather Network's Chris Murphy has more on the earthquake felt in parts of southern Quebec and eastern Ontario.
Snowfall has already began for Northern Maritimes on Thursday, but the snow is set to last until early next week. An offshore system will be pulled in by a trough bringing in large amounts of snow and wind gusts up to 70+km/h. Meteorologist Laura Power has the story.
The annual rite on Groundhog Day isn’t great at predicting the length of winter. But there are some science-based links between plants, animals and incoming weather.
PEMBERTON, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — Dusty McKinnon says driving through floodwaters in Pemberton, B.C., reminded him of fording rivers in Costa Rica, as water surged over the hood of his truck. A weather system with unseasonal warmth has melted snow in the mountains and brought drenching rain to the community 150 kilometres north of Vancouver. It's part of a series of atmospheric rivers — moisture-laden streams of warm Pacific air — that have been deluging the province's South Coast since the
Southern California is bracing for a "significant threat" from the next atmospheric river systems after recent storms. Melanie Wingo reports.
TOKYO (AP) — A group of residents of towns near Japanese nuclear plants submitted a petition on Friday asking regulators to halt safety screening for the restart of idled reactors until damage to a plant that partially lost external power and spilled radioactive water during a recent powerful earthquake is fully examined. The magnitude 7.6 quake on New Year’s Day and dozens of strong aftershocks in north-central Ishikawa prefecture left 240 people dead and 15 unaccounted for and triggered a smal
It's a soggy start to Winterlude in Ottawa-Gatineau, with the opening of a main attraction pushed back a day because of mild conditions. The annual festival opened Friday morning and runs until Feb.19. Organizers announced Thursday that the opening of the Snowflake Kingdom, the popular site for ice slides and other activities in Gatineau's Jacques-Cartier Park, was postponed from Friday to Saturday.Organizers said they had made enough snow to cover the area, but now they need more. "Since last w
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the county ahead of the storm.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Friday afternoon for Queens and Kings Counties on Prince Edward Island. Between Friday evening and Monday, between 20 and 40 cm of snow may fall in those regions, said Environment Canada.CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said wind will be strong in all three counties, and Prince County may also see more than 20 cm of snow.Blowing snow will also be a concern, said Scotland, due to those increasing northeast winds with 50 km/h to 80 km/h gusts pos
Matt Morris, a community snow sculptor in Waterloo, has been honing his skills in his craft for more than ten years. The Weather Network's Rachel Schoutsen has more.
Showers Tonight, Early Friday
Slightly warmer today, tonight, then blast of cold this weekend
A second and more powerful atmospheric river-fueled storm is set to bring potentially life-threatening flooding across Southern California from Sunday into next week after an earlier storm already unleashed record rainfall in some parts of the region.
Heavy snow will continue to spread across the Four Corner's region as a storm system storm reorganizes over the central and southern High Plains.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Extreme heat and wildfire smoke are independently harmful to the human body, but together their impact on cardiovascular and respiratory systems is more dangerous and affects some communities more than others. A study published Friday in the journal Science Advances said climate change is increasing the frequency of both hazards, particularly in California. The authors found that the combined harm of extreme heat and inhalation of wildfire smoke increased hospitalizations and
Heavy snow and rain is forecast to hit central and eastern China in the coming days, threatening travel plans for hundreds of millions of Chinese workers heading home for the Lunar New Year.