'Family heirloom' stag statue stolen from outside Knightsbridge home

The stag has been stolen from outside Alison Cork’s Knightsbridge home (ES Composite)

An award-winning designer is appealing for help to track down a "family heirloom" statue of a stag which has been stolen from outside her home in south-west London.

Alison Cork MBE, 60, took to social media after the bronze artwork Henry the Stag was swiped from his spot in Knightsbridge.

The interior design expert, writer, author and broadcaster picked up Henry 20 years ago and said had become "cherished" by her family.

Henry, who is worth up to £10,000, was taken overnight on Saturday from Wilton Place and the incident has been reported to police.

He has become a landmark in Knightsbridge with thousands of tourists taking selfies with him and he even has his own Instagram page.

Ms Cork told the Standard: "We are so upset, we have had Henry from when we moved into the house and I feel that the joy has been taken out of me after his theft.

"He was like part of our family and bonded the community as well. Local children decorated him on holidays and put cobwebs on him at Halloween, that sort of thing.

"Thousands of tourists have their pictures taken with him, he is so well loved and world famous.

"Cab drivers used him as a landmark for the Knowledge, he was part of the fabric of life in this corner of London and a big hole has been left.

“My children were tiny when he became part of the family, it's just so sad for us.

She said that she noticed Henry had disappeared from his home in the front garden on Sunday morning and had alerted police.

She fears that statue will be melted down for the value of the bronze unless the thieves are caught soon.

Ms Cork, who in 2020 pitched to be the Conservative candidate in the London mayoral election, added: "The statue was very heavy so they could not have just ridden off on a bike with him.

“They must have put him in a van and it would have taken two people. I reported it to police but you could online do it online.

"I haven't had contact from an officer or anyone in person which is disappointing. I know the attitude might be 'it's only a statue' but there is a wider point here. I think there is an unease in London and crime is rocketing. My neighbour's car wheels were stolen and came out to find it propped up on bricks.

“Across London there is more fear and it's not the place it used to be in my opinion. I travel a lot and used to think London was a very intimate, safe capital compared with others. Now that is changing."

Meanwhile the designer is appealing to local businesses to hand over CCTV which could have captured the thieves during their raid, offering vital clues in the investigation.

She wrote on X: "Stolen 24th March 2024 from Knightsbridge, London. Please contact Alison if you have seen Henry the Stag. Cherished family heirloom for 20 years. "If by any chance you see anything ebay or the like please let me know. I'm contactable on social media. Thank you."

Ms Cork has presented a number of TV shows including ITV's Home in the Country. She is also the founder and CEO of online brand alisonathome.com and written columns for a number of national titles.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.