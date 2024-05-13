Family of Henry Clay student who died after reported fight wants justice, communication

Valarie Honeycutt Spears
·2 min read

Tracy Kisenda, the uncle of a 17-year-old student who died Friday after reportedly breaking up a fight at Lexington’s Henry Clay High School and suffering an apparent seizure, said the family is trying to determine what happened.

“Witnesses said that the cause of the seizure was from the fight that happened in school, “ Kisenda said.

Emmanuel Mwakadi, Kisenda’s nephew, was “trying to break up a fight and he got hit in the back of the neck.”

Justin Peterson, the family’s attorney, said Emmanuel collapsed in his classroom after complaining of back and neck pain following the reported fight in a boy’s restroom.

Kisenda said Emmanuel was a lovable person who “always put other people first.”

“It was all about love and understanding for him,” Kisenda said.

Emmanuel wanted to be a police officer and was going to study criminal justice, his uncle said.

Kisenda reiterated what Peterson told the Herald-Leader Sunday: the family thought the school district had not communicated with them sufficiently, except to tell them to go to the hospital when Emmanuel fell ill.

“There is no communication,” Kisenda said.

On Sunday night, Fayette school district spokesperson Dia Davidson said the entire Fayette County Public Schools family “is grieving the death on Friday of the student at HCHS.”

“The school leadership, teachers, and district interpreters have been in constant contact with the family from the very moment the student experienced the medical crisis in the classroom,” Davidson said. “On behalf of the superintendent and entire FCPS family, our sincere condolences.”

At 12:30 p.m. Monday, Davidson-Smith said the district did not have an updated statement.

“We want justice,” said Kasinda. “We want communication with the school.”

Mwakadi died at UK Chandler Hospital Friday, where he was transported from school after collapsing.

Lexington Fire Major Derek Roberts said the fire department was dispatched to a run at the school at 10:09 a.m. Friday for a reported seizure.

As of Sunday night, Lexington Police officials did not say if they were formally investigating.

