Family of hit-and-run victim wants new laws to help motorcyclists

CBC

WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.Valérie Assouline says her 17-year-old client still wakes up in the middle of the night reliving the nightmare of being sexually assaulted by her foster family.The abuse started when the victim was just nine years old, says Assouline, who is representing two young women who were sexually assaulted in the same foster home in Quebec City, over a decade apart."[She