Family left without home may have to return to Ukraine

Yulia, 41, said she might have to move back to Ukraine if she cannot find a place to live [BBC]

A mum fears she will be forced to return to her war-torn home with her son unless she can find a new home.

Yulia, 41, fled her home city of Zhytomyr, Ukraine, in August 2023 with her 13-year-old son and the pair found a home in Leicestershire, under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

But after their sponsors’ hosting period came to an end, the family are now in need of a property before the start of the academic year.

Yulia wants to live near her son’s school in Rutland, but there’s concern a lack of suitable options will leave them with little choice but to move back to Ukraine, so her son can study there when school starts on 1 September.

She said: “This is a scary situation for me, this is very bad for my son.

“We can’t stay homeless. If I don’t find anywhere, we need to come back to Ukraine.”

Leicestershire County Council has offered Yulia a home in Kettering, but due to the long distance from her son’s school, she turned it down.

Yulia added it was a difficult decision to come to England, but now her son feels settled and well-supported at his school, she would rather return home to Ukraine than force him to study elsewhere.

Colin Gordon, a friend of Yulia, teaches English to Ukrainian refugees [BBC]

Colin Gordon, a friend of Yulia who teaches English to Ukrainian refugees, said her situation raises question marks of the Homes for Ukraine scheme and the opportunities available to refugees once their sponsors can no longer host them.

“Where will they find extra spare accommodation?" he said.

"It's more likely in the affluent rural areas, like Rutland, rather than inner-cities.

"That means less transport opportunities and less job opportunities."

Yulia has temporarily been taken in by another Ukrainian family living in Market Harborough, but said there is a shortage of space.

Councils 'supporting' family

A joint statement from Leicestershire County Council and Harborough District Council said: “Leicestershire County Council’s Homes for Ukraine team will be supporting the family and working with the housing authority, Harborough District Council, to find a housing solution.”

The council said that since March 2022, 1,214 Ukrainians have arrived in the county, with 356 still being hosted as part of the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Rutland County Council added that it was aware of Yulia’s case and has proactively looked at suitable sponsors under the scheme, but there are currently none in the wider Rutland area.

A government spokesperson said: “Our Ukraine schemes are kept under continual review as we look to provide stability for those we have welcomed to the UK and those who still need our sanctuary.

“Local councils play a crucial role in this effort, as they are responsible for supporting individuals on the Homes for Ukraine scheme who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

"This includes providing temporary accommodation to ensure that every family has a safe place to stay and feels secure in our country.”

