'My family lost everything in the floods'

Monica Cuenca Langa's said her brother's new business had been destroyed in the floods [Sergi Albir]

A woman in East Sussex has spoken of how her family “lost everything” in the recent devastating floods in Spain.

Monica Cuenca Langa, who lives in Brighton, said the flooding had destroyed her two brothers’ businesses in the Valencia region, two vehicles, personal items and one of her brother’s home.

“I am really grateful they are alive. But it is a big economic loss that's going to take years to recover from,” she said.

More than 200 people were killed last week in Eastern Spain in one of the worst floods in Europe this century, while more flooding swept through the country's north east on Friday.

Ms Langa, who works as an assistant at the Sussex Eye Hospital, has started a fundraising campaign to help her family.

The funds will go towards basic essentials like food, clothes and medicine, she said.

Recently diagnosed with a chronic health condition, Ms Langa said raising money was the only way to help as she could not travel to Spain to support them.

“The situation is just very, very sad,” she added.

Julio Albir and Soledad's car was found a kilometre from their house after the floods [Julio Albir]

Her brother, Julio Albir, and his wife Soledad, both 48, lost their hairdressing business, garage which stored personal items and a motorbike and the family car that was found 1km away from their home in Sedavi.

Their six-year-old child was struggling with nightmares and they remain without gas or hot water as of Friday, she added.

Ms Langa said her other brother, Sergi Albir, lost his new photography studio and equipment in the flooding, which was his livelihood.

He was also living in the basement building at Calle del Sol, Alfafar, and all of his personal belongings have been destroyed, she added.

She said the 51-year-old did not have any insurance as he had only moved into the property three months ago. He is now staying at his elderly parents' house in Valencia.

"They are fighting and getting better, but it's just going to take so long," Ms Langa said.

Follow BBC Sussex on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 08081 002250.

More on this story