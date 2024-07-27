Family of man involved in Manchester Airport incident issue ‘plea for calm’

The family of a man who was kicked and stamped on during an arrest at Manchester Airport have issued a “plea for calm” and urged people not to take part in any further protests, their MP has said.

Paul Waugh, the newly elected Labour MP for Rochdale, shared a statement written by the family urging people to give those involved “time to heal” and for “due process to take its course”.

It comes after nights of protests in Rochdale and Manchester city centre following the video, shared on social media and filmed at terminal two of the airport on Tuesday, which showed an officer kick and stamp on the head of a man who was lying face down on the floor, with a woman kneeling beside him.

The video also appeared to show the officer strike a second man.

Mr Waugh shared an image of the family’s statement on X on Saturday morning and wrote: “I have checked with the family of the Manchester Airport incident and this remains their latest message to all communities.

“They have issued a plea for calm and ask for no further protests – they want due process to take its course and urge everyone to respect their wishes.

“Yesterday’s meeting in Rochdale made clear that this is a community that strongly believes in the rule of law, that the criminal justice system should follow the evidence wherever it leads, and that offenders should be punished appropriately.

“Those present also rightly stressed that the law should be applied equally to everyone – and that no one, particularly the police, should be above the law.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said on Friday that a Greater Manchester Police constable had been advised he was under criminal investigation for assault following the incident.

The officer was also served with a disciplinary notice to inform him he was being investigated for potential gross misconduct for a number of alleged breaches of police professional standards, including his use of force, a spokesman said.

On Wednesday, a large crowd protested outside Rochdale police station, reportedly shouting “GMP shame on you”, while on Thursday, demonstrators blocked roads and tram lines in a protest which started outside Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham’s office in central Manchester.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Mr Burnham said he had met about 40 community partners in Rochdale.

He said: “What people here don’t want – and I heard this very clearly in the room this morning – is politicians without possession of the facts exploiting the situation for their own political agenda with zero regard for the effect on the ground in communities in Greater Manchester.

“I want to finish by repeating the call for calm, particularly over the coming weekend.

“Things are now moving forward, the right steps are being taken and people’s voices are being heard.

“It is in everyone’s interests that from here we proceed with things in a measured and a peaceful way.”

Police said when responding to reports of an altercation at the airport, three of their officers were assaulted – including a female police constable who suffered a broken nose – and four men were arrested.

On Friday evening, GMP Chief Constable Stephen Watson said: “It is a source of profound regret that this week’s incident at Manchester Airport has caused shock and upset in some of our communities.

“Throughout this week, senior officers have been meeting with community representatives to ensure their voices are heard and this will continue – we are at one with the best instincts of those engaged in appealing for calm.

“Whilst we are constrained in publicly releasing further information or footage about the incident due to the conduct and criminal investigations, we are committed to providing the fullest practical assistance to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”