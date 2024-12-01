Foreign Office have not helped us, say family of missing Red Sea passengers

The couple had both previously worked as scuba diving instructors in Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines - Daily Mail

The family of a British woman still missing after the Red Sea yacht disaster have complained about the lack of help from the Foreign Office.

Jenny Cawson, 36, and her husband Tariq Sinada, 49, are among the seven people still missing after the Sea Story vessel was capsized by a “huge wave” off the coast of Egypt.

Ms Cawson’s parents said the Foreign Office has not given them enough information about the sinking and the search operation by Egyptian authorities.

Pamela, her mother, said they receive daily updates from the Foreign Office, but there is “still no news”.

The Sea Story was carrying 31 tourists and 14 crew when it capsized on Monday, Egyptian officials said - Red Sea Governorate

Ms Cawson and Mr Sinada had been enjoying a reef safari when the boat sank early on Monday.

There were 31 tourists and 13 crew on board, 28 of whom were saved by Monday evening, including two other Britons – Colin Sharratt, 65, and his partner, Sally Jones, 58.

On Tuesday, five survivors were saved after they managed to stay alive for 30 hours using air pockets in a cabin.

Four bodies were also recovered.

Mr Sinada, an IT consultant and an astrophysics graduate of Imperial College, and Ms Cawson, who works for the Devon Wildlife Trust, have lived together for some years in Ashburton, near Newton Abbot, Devon.

They have both previously worked as scuba diving instructors in Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

An official source said they were among those missing, presumed drowned.

Authorities have been searching for almost a week - AFP

Michael Williams, Ms Cawson’s father, told the BBC that Mr Sinada’s mother broke the news of the sinking to the family.

“Tariq’s mother messaged us that the Sea Story sank in the Red Sea and asked me if I knew the name of the boat,” he said.

Pamela added: “Your heart sinks. You ask yourself, have I misread the news? Let’s look again.”

Almost a week on from the sinking, Ms Cawson’s parents have complained about a lack of solid information on the search operation, which is being led by the Egyptian navy.

Mr Williams said: “We’re surprised that our Foreign Office can’t pressure anybody in Egypt.”

Without any solid information, the family have been forced to approach local sources in Egypt for news.

“One of the local sources was kind enough to try and look for them in local hospitals,” Pamela said.

She added: “Everything Jenny and her husband do is highly considered; they do proper research before travelling anywhere. They are not the type of people who take anything at face value.”

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are providing consular support to a number of British nationals and their families following an incident in Egypt and are in contact with the local authorities.”